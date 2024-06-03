Mansfield’s fans were rewarded for the long journey to Exeter with a brilliant 4-1 win on 30th March 2019.

Braces from CJ Hamilton and Tyler Walker was enough to wrap up three points as Stags pushed for promotion.

But it was a different story in the fixture with Swindon in February 2018 when a single goal from Matthew Taylor sent Mansfield home with defeat.

Get all the latest Stags news, here.

1 . Exeter City v Mansfield Town - 2019 Some of the Stags fans who made the long trip to Exeter City to see Mansfield's 4-1 win on 30th March 2019. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX.COM Photo Sales

