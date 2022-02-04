Some of the Mansfield fans who travelled to see their side draw 1-1 at Northampton on 13th April 2019.

See who you can spot in our retro fans gallery from past Mansfield Town matches with Cambridge United and Northampton

Our latest Mansfield Town fans gallery takes us back a few seasons and a couple of away days.

By Stephen Thirkill
Friday, 4th February 2022, 9:49 am
Updated Friday, 4th February 2022, 9:58 am

The first set of images picks out a few of those that watched on Mansfield played out a 0-0 draw at Cambridge on January 13 2018.

Our second bunch of fans in the stands pics goes back to the 1-1 draw at Northampton on 13th April 2019.

Stags hit the front that day through Mal Benning on 11 minutes before Sam Foley pegged them back on 69 minutes.

1. Cambridge United v Mansfield Town - 2018

Just some of the Mansfield fans who made the journey to Cambridge back in January 2018.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX.COM

2. Cambridge United v Mansfield Town - 2018

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX.COM

3. Cambridge United v Mansfield Town - 2018

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX.COM

4. Cambridge United v Mansfield Town - 2018

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX.COM

