Win at leaders Stockport County a massive statement says Mansfield Town’s Ollie Clarke

Mansfield Town midfield ace Ollie Clarke said today's 2-0 away win at leaders Stockport County was a massive statement.

Ollie Clarke celebrates with Louis Reed at Stockport Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

It saw Stags close the gap to top spot to just two points with two games in hand.

Clarke produced assists for George Maris' goal just after the break and again for Davis Keillor-Dunn's late goal and said:“This result is a massive statement and lays down a marker for us.

“It's early days yet, we are just past the half hour stage and we need to keep putting these wins on the board as early as possible as that will eventually help us get to our end goal.

“We are not getting carried away yet – we still have a lot of good teams to play and it's never going to be easy in this division no matter who you play.

“We have to into every game with the same attitude and mentality as we have over Christmas and pick up as many points as we can.

“It was a really good points return for the Christmas period. It was a lot of games and showed the strength of our squad.”

He continued: “Today was a massive win. We were full of confidence coming into it anyway and we implemented our game plan from the first minute.

“We created chances and really nullified their threats.

“We had a few enforced changes in the first half which wasn't ideal. But we just had to get on with it and do our jobs.

“We were well organised and stopped them doing what they're good at.

“We know we can be better with the ball and create more chances in games but even today we've had four or five good opportunities.”

Stags were roared on by over 900 away fans and Clarke added: “The atmosphere the fans created almost gave us that extra bit in the legs for the last 15 minutes.

“You see the board go up with 13 minutes on it and they are screaming and shouting and cheering us on and that edges you over the line.