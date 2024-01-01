The battle of League Two’s top two went Mansfield Town’s way as they produced a fantastic 2-0 win at Stockport County this afternoon.

Stags go ahead during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Stockport County FC at Edgeley Park, 01 Jan 2024. Photo credit should read : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

George Maris and Davis Keillor-Dunn notched second-half goals in an ill-tempered game to move the in-form Stags to within just two points of leaders County - with a couple of games in hand.

But it came at a cost with first half injuries for Rhys Oates and Callum Johnson.

It was only Stockport's second home defeat in 28 games and saw Stags complete the double over the table-toppers, who they could replace at the summit if they can win this weekend at home to Crewe with County not in action.

Ahead of the game at a sold-out Edgeley Park, a record crowd for an all-seated game there, Stags boss Nigel Clough made four changes to his starting line-up following the disappointing home draw against Doncaster four days earlier.

Louis Reed, Stephen Quinn, Davis Keillor-Dunn and Lucas Akins were all dropped to the bench, with Stephen McLaughlin, Ollie Clarke, Rhys Oates and Aaron Lewis all handed starts in this mega clash.

The Stags’ first half-chance fell to skipper Aden Flint, who leapt to meet George Maris’s cross, only to head off target.

At the other end Stockport were looking to gain a foothold, and Ibou Touray drilled inches off target following Paddy Madden’s precise through-ball.

Callum Camps also tested Christy Pym with a strike from distance.

At the end of a half not helped by significant injuries to Johnson and Oates, the Stags came mighty close when Reed’s drive was brilliantly tipped onto the outside of a post by Ben Hinchliffe.

But the Stags made a cracking start to the second period.

After Lewis had gone close, the visitors then took the lead when Maris dived in to head home a super Clarke cross on 49 minutes with County still arguing for a penalty at the other end.

That suddenly sprang Stockport into life, and McLaughlin was heroic when clearing Camps’ shot off the line soon after.

There then followed a further lengthy delay following a sickening head injury suffered by Stockport defender Kyle Knoyle, and that appeared to affect the tempo of the game.

But Stags defended resolutely and having had little to do al afternoonl Mansfield jeeper Christy Pym had to produce two saves in the 13 added minutes to deny subs Tanto Olaofe and Nick Powell.

The points were finally made safe in the 102nd minute as Clarke sent sub Keillor-Dunn away down the middle to slot home his 14th goal of the season and hand the Stags a precious victory against one of their major rivals for promotion.

STOCKPORT: Hinchliffe, Wright, Horsfall, Pye (Richardson 9), Knoyle (Olaofe 66), Camps, Croasdale (Powell, 82), Touray, Bailey, Madden, Wootton. SUBS NOT USED: Smith, Byrne, Mee, Johnson.

STAGS: Pym, Johnson (Reed 29), Flint, Cargill, McLaughlin (Williams 78), Brunt, Clarke, Maris (Keillor-Dunn 78), Lewis (Quinn 78), Bowery, Oates (Akins 20). SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Swan.

REFEREE: Daniel Middleton.