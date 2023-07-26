Win at Hearts should be big confidence booster says Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough

It was a return to Scotland just four days after heading home from a five day training camp up there and a hastily-arranged fixture after Barnsley had cancelled on the Stags.

But Clough believes the high quality of opposition made Hearts the perfect test for his players – and they came from behind to show quality of their own in the end.

“People might say why have you come all the way up here for – flying back to Scotland,” said Clough.

NIgel Clough - delighted with friendly at Hearts. Photo - Chris & Jeanette Holloway @ The Bigger Picture.media : Tel 07946143859

“But you saw why – because of the standard of the game and standard of the opposition. Hopefully we will take some confidence from it

“It was a brilliant work-out again for us. It was a proper game with the right balance of competitiveness to it. There were a couple of tackles – nothing wrong with that.

“It was a very good, physical workout against some good players.

“It was a step up from what we'd been used to. Rotherham were good at times on Saturday, but these have got a few internationals in the side, although they weakened it a little bit as the game went on.

“Apart from 20 minutes after half-time, when the strikers didn't get hold of the ball, I thought we more than held our own in the game.”

Liam Boyce put Hearts ahead in the first half, but Davis Keillor-Dunn levelled after the break before two late goals in four minutes by Rhys Oates and Jordan Bowery, from the spot, sealed a Mansfield win.

Clough said: “We had plenty of chances early on in the game to go ahead. We maybe caught them a bit by surprise. Rhys Oates had a couple of opportunities.

“But then Stephen Quinn made a mistake, the only mistake made in the first half, and we got punished.

“We're learning all the time about the players and I thought Aaron Lewis was very good tonight.

“We are working on the formation. It is one we've played a little bit but it is not set in stone for the first game at Crewe. It might change. But when we do it and play well with it, it is working well at the moment.

“It will probably change throughout the season, but you just keep reinforcing the messages and the positives of the formation.

“I though the two centre halves were excellent tonight, and the goalkeepers. And they are absolutely key whatever formation we play.”

He added: “We are still getting fit really and we will be for the first month or two of the season.

“But we have to still be in a certain condition come the first game – and we are getting there. We looked a little bit sharper again tonight and hopefully it will be the same if not a bit better at Oldham on Saturday.

“Everyone came through. We just took Callum Macdonald off after he took that whack for the penalty.

“Lads got a much needed 90 minutes and the subs will play at Long Eaton tonight.

“Then we have two more games when everyone will get 90 minutes against Oldham or Matlock.”

Stags continue their pre-season programme at Long Eaton United at 7.45 with several first teamers set to play.