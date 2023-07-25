The game at the famous Edinburgh club was agreed at the 11th hour after Barnsley suddenly cancelled their scheduled friendly at the One Call Stadium.

In plush surroundings but without any supporters to see, the home side led 1-0 at the break through Liam Boyce though Rhys Oates had several chances to score for the visitors.

But the second half belonged to Mansfield as David Keillor Dunn levelled 12 minutes after the break before two goals in four minutes near the end from Oates and then, from the spot, Jordan Bowery, sealed an excellent victory.

General view inside Tynecastle stadium (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Stags almost went ahead in the opening minute, but Oates put his header wide from a left wing cross.

Four minutes later Akins held up the ball well before setting up Oates for a shot that he fired straight at keeper Clarke.

An entertaining first 10 minutes then saw Kingsley and Boyce go close for the Jambos while Oates forced another save out of Clark at the other end.

Boyce went close again on 17 minutes as he fired over from close range from Cochrane's cross.

But the home side went ahead five minutes later as Boyce found the net after rounding Pym and tucking the ball into the empty net, Atkinson with the assist.

Oates was having a lively half and on 30 minutes a neat Mansfield move ended with Oates forcing Clark to save from 20 yards.

Eight minutes later the Stags forced a corner from which Kilgour was too high from 12 yards.

Flinders replaced Pym in goal for the second half and on 52 minutes Forrest failed to test him as he shot over from inside the box after a home break.

Instead the visitors were level on 57 minutes through Keillor-Dunn as he finished off a superb Mansfield which began with Macdonald winning the ball and finding Quinn. He then fed Keillor-Dunn, who dinked the ball coolly over the keeper.

The Stags could have then taken the lead on 70 minutes as Quinn crossed from the left but Akins was just unable to direct his header on target.

However, 11 minutes from time the Stags were finally ahead.

A Keillor-Dunn header was cleared as far as Oates who sent a left footed volley underneath McGovern from inside the box.

Mansfield then went even further ahead from the penalty spot on 83 minutes after Macdonald was tripped in the box.

Bowery, only just on the field as a sub a minute before, took responsibility and sent the keeper the wrong way.

STAGS: Pym (Flinders HT), Johnson, Kilgour, Cargill, Macdonald (Cooper 86), Lewis, Reed, Quinn (Boateng 75), Keillor-Dunn (Hartigan 82), Akins (Abdullah 86), Oates (Bowery 82).