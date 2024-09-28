Will Evans celebrates his opening goal in Mansfield Town's 2-0 win at Northampton Town.

Delighted Will Evans says his opening goal at Northampton was just what the doctor ordered.

The former Newport man nodded home early in the second half to set Stags on their way to a battling 2-0 win at Sixfields.

“It is exactly what you want,” he said. “It is important to get a goal personally and important for the team to get the clean sheet and the three points.

“It was a bit sloppy in the first half and there was endless running and tracking back, punishing ourselves for not keeping the ball.

“The goal helped us at the start of the second half, but again it was a bit frantic.

“We weathered the storm and got the goal at the end. There's nothing better than scoring in front of the away fans.”

Aaron Lewis wrapped up the win with minutes to go after smashing home from distance with an emphatic strike.

But Stags had keeper Christy Pym to thank for a stunning performance which kept the visitors in the contest going into half-time

It sealed a hard-fought win for Stags who had to defend resolutely at certain times against a Northampton side going into the game full of confidence.

“The increase in quality is going to punish you,” added Evans. “You have to be a lot cleaner with your passing and better on the ball.

“Luckily today Christy has kept us in the game with that first half save and countless ones after it.

“You have got to weather the storm in this league, but if we can keep scoring and keep it out at the other end we will be ok.

“From Christy all the way to the top end, and the lads on the bench, you have got quality everywhere.

“It is about that trust and you trust every man. Coming here isn’t easy and it sums up what we are about and what we are aiming to do. It is a brilliant away performance.”

Mansfield - now fifth in the League One table - head to Crawley in midweek to face a side looking to rebuild after losing manager Scott Lindsey to MK Dons.

“They are a team in transition after losing players and the manager,” said Evans.

“But it is about us and what we do and how we perform. We will concentrate on us.

“It is a tough place to go. We will just go there and think about ourselves.”

