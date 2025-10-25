Wigan Athletic manager Ryan Lowe hoping for apology from referee as ruled out goal costs them win in 1-1 draw

Wigan Athletic manager Ryan Lowe believes his side were denied what would have been a winner by a bad refereeing decision in today's hotly-contested 1-1 draw at Mansfield Town.

Wigan had a Will Aimson effort chalked off for a foul on 53 minutes but Lowe could see nothing wrong with it and is hoping referee Seb Stockbridge may review it and apologise.

“I thought the lads were excellent today, especially second half,” said Lowe.

“We should have won – I am not going to beat around the bush.

“We were done by a decision that was never a foul.

“It was well-delivered, well-executed set play.

“I have just asked the referee to have a look at it and I hope he send me a message to say it wasn't a foul.”

Will Evans put Mansfield in front on 32 minutes in a tight first half.

After Aimson's effort was ruled out for a push on Stephen mcLaughlin, Wigan's powerful start to the second half was rewarded six minutes later as Welsh international Ollie Cooper drilled in an equaliser.

Regan hendry did see a deflected effort hit the post as Stags piled on the pressure, but Wigan stood firm for the point.

“The lads showed real desire and determination to get back into the game and then keep the back door shut as we knew they were going to throw loads at us,” said Lowe.

“It was like the Alamo at the end – they were throwing everything at us.

“We showed fighting spirit which bodes well.

“First half both teams were even stevens, but we got done by getting too many bodies forward to soon and nor being secure on the ball.

“We need to be more on the front foot second half and we did that.

“We were excellent for large parts until they put the pressure on.

“I can't complain as it's a point in the right direction, though we wanted all three.”