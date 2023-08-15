Whirlwind few days for Mansfield Town hero George Maris as he looks back on new baby and crucial equaliser

Maris came on to bag the 80th minute leveller as Stags twice came from behind on a night they lost four key players to injury and Maris said: “It's been a tiring 48 hours really but I am happy my baby has come and I can now get on with the football. My life at home is all settled now.

“There was good build up play before my goal and it was one of those you think, if someone scores this it would be a great team goal. It came to Quinny (Stephen Quinn)and I know he is always going to set me up for that first time shot and I got myself in the position and hit the target.”

Stags action at Doncaster Rovers FC at the Eco-Power Stadium - Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We tried to go on and win it and we had a couple of chances but it's one of those – take your point and move on to Saturday.”

Maris is happy with the attractive football being played and can't complain at not being a first choice.

“This is my fourth year here and it just shows the squad we have that we had four injuries tonight but good players keep coming off the bench and it doesn't affect us too badly whereas it past season it might have,” he said.

“That will stand us in good stead.

“The gaffer brought this style in since day one but is now getting his players in that want to play that way. We have so many good players in midfield. I can't complain being kept out the team. Competition for places should keep this intensity throughout the season.

“The football looks enjoyable from the bench and you just want to get on. I think we should have won all four games.