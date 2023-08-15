Stags twice had to fight back from behind in a game they dominated and suffered a recurrence of last season's injury hoodoo with two of the back four lost within the first 22 minutes.

Kilgour, Callum Johnson, Aaron Lewis and Hiram Boateng were all injured.

Kilgour left the field in pain on a stretcher and boss Nigel Clough said: “The news is not good at all. We think he has snapped his Achilles tendon so that will be a considerable amount of time out.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“Callum Johnson has a hamstring strain, Aaron Lewis a calf strain and Hiram Boateng a groin strain – so we have one of each!

“We started afresh this season, though we had a couple of long term ones out in Elliott Hewitt and Stephen McLaughlin. But tonight to lose four tonight - and Alfie for a considerable amount of time is a big, big blow.

“Without Aiden Flint we would really be struggling and we only got him in 10 days or so ago. It shows how important he is going to be for us.

“We thought things hadn't been bad the first few games then all of a sudden it was deja vu tonight – here we go again.

“We had lost two players after 20-odd minutes, then gone 1-0 down to a screamer, though we should have been ahead as Alfie should have scored with a very good chance and he hit the post. That would have been a different game.”

Despite their dominance and twice coming from behind away from home, Clough said his side were disappointed not to win.

“I thought we scored two excellent goals, both from good build-ups,” he said.

“And we twice came back from behind for a point away from home in a game we should have won.

“But there is still an air of disappointment in there.

“We just can't seem to finish our chances – and we had plenty - and we seem to be getting punished a bit harshly at the moment. They had three shots and scored from two of them, one a goal of the season contender.

“For their second Jordan Bowery and Baily Cargill were messing about with the ball and should have cleared their lines and the ball should have been cleared up the pitch.

“I also thought Christy should have done better with the save. He should have held it or pushed it aside.

“First 20 minutes I thought we went too long too early. But once we settled down we played very well. The second half was an onslaught at times.

“We had to move Lucas Akins to right back at half-time. We didn't want to but we have three right backs and they are all injured now.

“George Williams won't be long thankfully. Aaron Lewis fills in there no problem but we lost him at half-time. Lucas played more like a right winger than a full back second half and put some very good balls in.”

Clough continued: “I think we're seeing a few teams wary of us because of the way we play both home and away.

“It was like a home performance at times in the second half kicking towards our supporters. We couldn't do any more attacking than that.

“I was delighted with the intent and we could do with a break in the six yard box.

“The four games we've had so far, if they're all like that this season, we will be done about January.

“Entertainment wise they have all been cracking game and we have scored nine goals in four games – it could have been 19.