2. JAMES PERCH

As one of the best and most experienced players in the squad - and needing minutes for match sharpness - it would be hard not to select him if he has fully recovered from his first 90 minutes of League Two action on Tuesday since suffering his fractured skull last September. But it is a little harsh on Elliott Hewitt who had grown into the right back role well and was only rested on Tuesday rather than dropped.

Photo: Chris Holloway