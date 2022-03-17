How quickly his injuries clear up will be key but his Monday press conference suggested Matty Longstaff and Stephen Quinn were not going to be long.
As Stags go for a club record 11th home league win in a row, is this the side Clough might go for if everyone is fit? What would your XI be?
1. NATHAN BISHOP
Bishop will be desperate to impress after his rare error put Port Vale on the road to recovery on Tuesday. The Manchester United youngster is learning on the job and will make the odd error but is still generally a very safe pair of hands.
Photo: Chris Holloway
2. JAMES PERCH
As one of the best and most experienced players in the squad - and needing minutes for match sharpness - it would be hard not to select him if he has fully recovered from his first 90 minutes of League Two action on Tuesday since suffering his fractured skull last September.
But it is a little harsh on Elliott Hewitt who had grown into the right back role well and was only rested on Tuesday rather than dropped.
Photo: Chris Holloway
3. JOHN-JOE O'TOOLE
After a three game ban, O'Toole was back on the Mansfield bench on Tuesday, coming on in the second half.
Stags need to beat Stevenage and the onus is on them even more at home. So playing O'Toole – or Perch – at centre half would release big Oli Hawkins to go up front.
Photo: Chris Holloway
4. FARREND RAWSON
The rugged Rawson has done little wrong at centre half and should retain his place without question, whoever is selected alongside him.
Photo: Pete Norton