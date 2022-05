Countdown to kick-off is well underway as Stags get set to face Port Vale for a place in League One.

Here are just some of the pics we’ve received from fans on their journey to London.

You can send your pics from your journey via our facebook pages or by emailing [email protected]

You can get full match build-up and all the action in our live blog.

1. Time to head south These two Stags fans are ready for the off and proudly showing their colours. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. M1 bound One of many Stags minibuses heading down the M1. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Roaring on Stags Kitted out and on their way to Wembley. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. The calm before the storm A few thoughts during a quiet moment. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales