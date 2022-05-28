Mansfield Town fans soak up the Wembley atmosphere.

We're on our way: Mansfield Town fans arrive at Wembley

Mansfield Town’s 15,000 travelling army are now in and around Wembley with fans starting to enter the national stadium

By Stephen Thirkill
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 3:16 pm
Updated Saturday, 28th May 2022, 3:22 pm

Here are just a few of the fans enjoying Stags’ big day out.

And there’s plenty more fans galleries below.

1. Stags fans in the fans

Mansfield Town fans soak up the Wembley atmosphere.

Photo: Richard Parkes

2. Stags fans in the fans zone

Mansfield Town fans soak up the Wembley atmosphere.

Photo: Richard Parkes

3. Stags fans in the Fan Zone

Mansfield Town fans soak up the Wembley atmosphere.

Photo: Richard Parkes

4. Stags fans in the fans zone - Pic by : Richard Parkes

Photo: Richard Parkes

