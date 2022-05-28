Here are just a few of the fans enjoying Stags’ big day out.
And there’s plenty more fans galleries below.
1. Stags fans in the fans
Mansfield Town fans soak up the Wembley atmosphere.
Photo: Richard Parkes
2. Stags fans in the fans zone
Mansfield Town fans soak up the Wembley atmosphere.
Photo: Richard Parkes
3. Stags fans in the Fan Zone
Mansfield Town fans soak up the Wembley atmosphere.
Photo: Richard Parkes
4. Stags fans in the fans zone - Pic by : Richard Parkes
Stags fans in the fans zone - Pic by : Richard Parkes
Photo: Richard Parkes