A poor game saw few chances but Kilgour said: “I think they have been our bogey team over the last couple of seasons and that was the first point we've taken off them.

“I would imagine it was a bit of a tough watch for the fans and it was a tough one for us players out there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are difficult to play against. It's clear what they try to do.

Stags man of the match Alfie Kilgour speaks to the press after today's draw. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“But you take the positives and the clean sheet. That is three unbeaten now and we go into next Saturday with lads coming back and more strength in the squad and we can kick on to the end of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kilgour saw fellow defenders Riley Harbottle and Elliott Hewitt suffer head injuries with Harbottle taken to hospital and Hewitt playing on with a broken nose.

“The two bad head injuries we had sort of summed up how the game was for us,” he said.

“I was right next to the injury to Riley and it looked really nasty.

“I hope he is all right. He looked like he was unconscious when he hit the floor and I wish him a speedy recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has done such a fantastic job since I have been here, but now it's time for someone else to step in.

“I have never known so many injuries so this is another week we can get more bodies back on the training pitch and really kick on.

“But we fought tooth and nail and defended well. It was just final pass or bit of quality is all that is lacking at the minute.”

He added: “The clean sheets are massive and the odd 0-0 is not the worst as, keep a clean sheet, and you still get your point. But we need everyone chipping in with goals, it's not just down to the strikers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad