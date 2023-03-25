More frustration for Mansfield Town as they are held at home by rivals Sutton United

It was at least a first ever point against the visitors, who had won all three of their previous clashes.

But a third draw in succession and a fourth game without a win saw more precious promotion points slip away from the Stags in a poor game of few chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A frustrating first half saw Sutton get away with a host of fouls and niggles as referee Simon Mather did nothing to endear himself to the home supporters.

Stags sub James Perch challenges Sutton's Will Randall this afternoon. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

And Stags' lengthy injury list again saw Riley Harbottle added to it after a nasty bang on the head in a challenge by Corby Rowe.

Neither keeper was troubled and the only real goal attempt was a 20-yarder by Ben Goodliffe that sailed high into the Quarry Lane Stand on 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sides had a couple of chances after the break but in the end no-one had the quality to break the stalemate.

After only one goal in three games before this one, boss Nigel Clough freshened up his attack as he made three changes from Wednesday's 0-0 draw with Grimsby Town.

James Gale was brought in for his full EFL debut up front along with Danny Johnson while Keiran Wallace was also restored to the side.

Rhys Oates, Hiram Boateng and James Perch dropped to the bench which also saw a place for Louis Reed as he comes back from injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stags began on the offensive and earned an early corner, which came to nothing.

On 10 minutes the visitors won a corner of their own which Milsom sent to the far post. Stags finally scrambled it away as far as Goodliffe, just outside the box, who blazed well over.

Harbottle and Rowe both needed treatment after 16 minutes after a clash of heads in the home box.

Harbottle took the full brunt of it and looked to have come off the worst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowe resumed with a bandage round his head and boos from the home fans while a dazed Harbottle was withdrawn and replaced by Perch with the clock showing 20 minutes.

As Bugiel crashed into Hewitt as Gale was being shoved by Goodliffe off the ball, the home fans were increasingly incensed by the visitors' rough tactics.

Bowery should have done better on 26 minutes when released into the left of the box by Keillor-Dunn but his first touch let him down.

Clarke's forward ball was then just too firm for Johnson as Stags continued to probe in a scrappy half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the abrasive Bugiel flattened Hewitt on the edge of the box on 40 minutes he was finally shown the game's first yellow card.

Two minutes later Wallace sent Bowery down the left and Akins was just unable to reach his low ball across the face of goal as he came in at the far post.

The five added minutes were extended as Ajiboye went down on the touchline and needed lengthy treatment. He eventually got up and was helped off but needing gas.

Another three minutes had elapsed but the referee elected to blow for half-time and left the field to boos from the home fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ajiboye was replaced by Boldewijn for the second half.

Within two minutes the visitors forced a corner and Kizzi saw his far post header blocked from Randall's flag kick.

Goodliffe came very close to breaking the deadlock on 48 minutes. Gale was booked for his foul on Kizzi and when Milsom sent over the free kick, Goodliffe sent a firm header just over at the far post.

A minute later Pym had to be quick to come out and block the ball as Smith tried to poke past him from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 52 minutes Kilgour was too high with his header from a Wallace free kick from the right- Stags' first real attempt of the game.

By the 65th minute Clough elected to make a double change and withdrew strikers Johnson and Gale, sending on Oates and Boateng.

A bang in the face saw Hewitt needing treatment and the home side briefly down to 10 men before he was able to continue.

Kizzi scythed down Oates on 70 minutes to earn a booking, and from the free kick Wallace had a ferocious shot blocked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 75 minutes Akins won the ball on the right by-line and laid it back to Keillor-Dunn, who curled a good effort just over the far angle.

Randall was added to the book two minutes later for a foul and Beautyman also after bringing down Boateng on 79 minutes.

A thrilling run by Oates on 86 minutes saw him skin two defenders, but Keillor-Dunn was unable to get a shot away as he was quickly crowded out from the striker's pass as the day ended in frustration.

STAGS: Pym, Hewitt, Kilgour, Harbottle (Perch 20), Bowery, Wallace, Clarke, Keillor-Dunn (Law 90+3), Akins, Gale (Boateng 65), D. Johnson (Oates 65). SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Anderson, Reed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUTTON: Rose, Rowe, Goodliffe, Smith, Bugiel (Kouassi 59), Beautyman, Randall, Ajiboye (Boldewijn HT), Kizzi, Milsom, Wilson (Dundas 83). SUBS NOT USED: House, Hart, Gambin, Kasimu.REFEREE: Simon Mather.