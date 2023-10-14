We were absolutely outstanding says Mansfield Town coach Andy Garner after big away win at Notts County
Three second half goals in 12 minutes settled what had been a tight affair as the visitors coasted home and remain unbeaten for the season.
“It was an absolutely outstanding performance,” said Garner.
“Obviously we were gutted to go 1-0 down so early and it took us about 10 minutes to get sorted out. But after that were were outstanding with our work rate and the goals, everything about our play really.
“It shows what good character we have to respond to that. Lots of team might have gone further behind.
“We looked a bit scared for 10 minutes. But we don't need to be scared of anybody, we have a good side with good players.
“We played some good football at times. But we can play better. It's not being over the top to say we want to play better than that.
“There have been games we've drawn this season in which we have played a lot, lot better. Made made quite a few mistakes at times.
“But we scored some great goals and they win you matches. The attitude and the work rate were incredible.”
After Louis Reed's first half equaliser cancelled out County's early opener, Stags soared ahead with two quickfire goals from corners through Bailey Cargill and Aden Flint.
“It's been a long time since we scored from a corner – and I had a go at Flinty before the game and said it was about time he scored us a goal.
“He's had 16 games and I said we'd brought him here to score goals from set plays as well as defend. So I am delighted for him and hope he now scores a few more.”
He added: “We had a game plan today of making their keeper kick the ball. We didn't want them playing out. And we did that well.
“That is 17 games unbeaten and we want to keep this going as long as we can.
“Our fans came in their numbers and were absolutely incredible.”