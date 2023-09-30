Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stags, who are still unbeaten after 13 games, hit back from conceding an early goal to level through a controversial Davis Keillor-Dunn equaliser and then failed to convert a succession of great second half chances.

“First half we didn't set off like we wanted to, but second half it was all us and we should have come away with three points which is the main disappointment today,” said Maris.

“I think we all knew we'd come back into the game at some point, it was just a case of being patient. We rode the storm as they had a couple of chances after they scored.

“But second half there was only us really in the game. We created many chances and it's just a shame we didn't put one away.”

Gillingham were angry Ollie Clarke was allowed to take a quick free kick that caught them napping as they awaited an expected booking.

“I thought it was clever by Ollie,” said Maris.

“I know they are complaining but Ollie was quick enough to put the ball down and give it to Davo and Davo has finished well.

“From their point of view they will be disappointed they switched off. You have to be alert. I know if we conceded a goal like that we'd get a lot of stick for it.

“It was massive we did score. I should have scored one. I just didn't sort my feet out in time to get good contact on it.

“We had numerous chances and on another day we win it three or four one and get three points which should have been the case.”

He added: “We stay unbeaten, the squad is in good nick and we go into every game confident. The defence is solid and we keep the ball better than we have done in previous seasons.

“We play most of our football in the opposition half which is why we are so good this season.