Controversial equaliser for Davis Keillor-Dunn as Mansfield Town draw big game at rivals Gillingham

But the Gills were furious over the equaliser as the referee appeared set to produce a yellow card and the home side hesitated as Ollie Clarke took a quick free kick to set Keillor-Dunn on his way to slip the ball under the keeper.

But the goal was allowed to stand and Stags had plenty of chances to take all three points in a dominant second half, George Maris, Keillor-Dunn and Aaron Lewis missing the best chances.

The game began as second v third but both sides slipped into the play-off spots after settling for a point from their classy clash.

Davis Keillor-Dunn levels for Stags during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Gillingham FC at the MEMS Priestfield Stadium, 30 Sept 2023. Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Nigel Clough named five changes from the side that sent the Stags into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup for the first time since 1975.

Jordan Bowery, Calum MacDonald, Clarke, Keillor-Dunn and Lucas Akins were the quintet to return to the starting line-up.

But the Stags got off to a horror start as they conceded their quickest goal of the campaign inside the opening 90 seconds.

A loose pass from Lewis Brunt near the corner flag saw Macauley Bonne pounce to break his duck for the season as he took Connor Mahoney’s cross in his stride to divert his effort beyond helpless Christy Pym with a sidefooted volley.

Stags action during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Gillingham FC at the MEMS Priestfield Stadium, 30 Sept 2023. Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Stags’ stopper Pym produced a good save to deny Bonne, and the Gills a second, as he tipped his strike past the post.

But Akins squandered a decent chance to restore parity when his glancing header from George Maris’ dangerous corner went wide.

However, there was no denying the inevitable Keillor-Dunn from converting his eighth league goal of the campaign as he slotted below Jake Turner after the hosts switched off for a quick free-kick in the 36th minute – his eighth goal of the campaign.

Mansfield made all the running in the second half and were unfortunate not to find a winner.

Stags concede early during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Gillingham FC at the MEMS Priestfield Stadium, 30 Sept 2023. Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Maris should have fired the Stags in front five minutes after the restart when he blazed over from close range after being expertly found by Ollie Clarke.

Mansfield missed another chance on the hour. Goal machine Keillor-Dunn forced Turner into a great save before Clarke’s follow-up was well blocked and Turner once again got the better of the Scottish midfield maestro minutes later as he took the ball of his toes in a one on one.

Lewis could then only nod Keillor-Dunn’s cross wide as time began to run out, though the Gills might have snatched an unlikely win as substitute Ashley Nadesan had barely been on the pitch when he wasted a great late chance, lifting the ball over from three yards from a corner.

GILLINGHAM: Turner, Alexander, Masterson, Ogie, Malone, Coleman, Williams, Mahoney (Nadesan, 82), Williams (Clarke, 63), Jefferies (Lapslie, 63), Bonne. SUBS NOT USED: Morris, Ehmer, McKenzie, Nichols.

Lucas Akins in possession for Mansfield during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Gillingham FC at the MEMS Priestfield Stadium, 30 Sept 2023. Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

STAGS: Pym, Bowery, Flint, Brunt, MacDonald (Cargill, 45), Lewis, Reed, Keillor-Dunn (Gale, 90+4), Clarke (Swan, 80), Akins, Maris. SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Johnson, Williams, Boateng.

REFEREE: Jacob Miles.