We needed that win admitted boss Nigel Clough after Mansfield Town’s dramatic late winner against Colchester United

Stags twice went ahead in two cup competitions only to exit both to late goals this week and had only won one of their last six home league games too.

“The performance at Sheffield Wednesday last week was absolutely brilliant for 98 per cent of it and we got done by two goals,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We didn't play anywhere near as well today, but we needed the victory.

Stags boss Nigel Clough.

“We were four minutes from going through in the Papa Johns at Everton in midweek and then we lost that one as well. It's been a tough week.

“Overall I think we just about deserved it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today's performance was a bit stop-start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was delighted to get Oatesy (Rhys Oates) out there on the pitch – he is a threat and makes a huge difference for us.”

He continued: “I thought the game hinged on the four or five minute mark when I couldn't believe we didn't get a penalty. Whether it's a red card or not I don't know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rhys was eight yards out and about to smash it in and he's been caught from behind. The ball doesn't move at all and I am at an absolute loss to explain why we didn't get a penalty

“They scored with a brilliant free kick. Then when you wonder if Will Swan can get anything on the cross for the equaliser, he somehow managed to leap that extra few inches and direct it into the top corner which probably took the keeper by surprise – a brilliant cross and a brilliant header.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The winner was also a great cross. We said at half-time we are not as fluent as we were earlier in the season and we're scrambling for results and battling.

“It was about perseverance and keep doing the right things. We kept playing and Macca put a great cross in and there was Lucas seven or eight yards out to finish it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were happy and we were not going to make a substitution but Will Swan's ankle was sore which is why we sent him on.”