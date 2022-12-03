Late sub Lucas Akins the hero as Mansfield Town snatch dramatic late win over struggling Colchester United

The visitors arrived with the worst away record in the division, with only one point on the road all season, but looked set for a deserved point against an out-of-sorts Mansfield until the death.

Akins had only been on the pitch for one minute when he headed home a winner Stags barely deserved on the day.

They had only won one of the previous six home games, but Akins' late strike will work wonders for confidence and also lifted them back into the play-off spots.

Will Swan celebrates his equaliser against Colchester. Photo credit Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Having been denied a decent early shout for a penalty, Mansfield fell behind to an excellent free kick by Alex Newby on 10 minutes.

They struggled to get their game going for long periods as frustration grew against the strugglers but were finally level on 34 minutes thanks to an excellent far post header from Will Swan.

However, the second half was a dire affair with the visitors coming closest to a winner on the break with Daniel Chesters' finish deflecting just wide until the late Akins drama.

On a cold, murky afternoon Nigel Clough made two changes with Rhys Oates and Stephen McLaughlin back from injury to start in the league in place of Kellan Gordon and Lucas Akins.

Stags' wall fails to keep out an early Colchester free kick. Photo credit Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

John-Joe O'Toole was suspended for accumulating five bookings.

Club skipper Ollie Clarke was fit enough to be named on the Mansfield substitutes' bench with Oli Hawkins starting the game as captain.

On three minutes Stags had their first shy at goal as McLaughlin sent a low free kick on target from over 30 yards following a foul on Lapslie, but O'Hara was not really troubled by it.

On five minutes Hawkins sent a high ball into the box where Oates got goalside of Dallison and appeared to be sent to the ground by a push in the back, but the referee waved away penalty appeals.

Instead the visitors grabbed a 10th minute lead after Quinn had tripped Judge centrally 25 yards from goal. Up stepped Newby to curl a superb free kick inside the left hand post and stun the home crowd.

Five minutes later Stags were on the attack and Boateng was hauled back. The referee gave Stags the advantage and played on as Maris slipped a pass behind Chambers where Oates raced in to hit a low ball across the face of goal with no one capitalising.

Boateng warmed O'Hara's hands from the edge of the box on 25 minutes but the low shot was straight at him.

On 29 minutes the game's first booking went to Hawkins for a foul as Hannant tried to get past him down the right with Stags still struggling to find any rhythm.

But the home side did draw level on 34 minutes. Hewitt burst forward to reach an ambitious Maris pass into space on the right and lifted over a great cross to the far post where Swan got up to head home an equaliser off the bar.

Stags won the game's first corner in the second of three added minutes, and O'Hara had to punch away his dangerous inswinger as it threatened to fly straight in. But the sides went in all square.

O'Hara comfortably caught Boateng's ball in from the left and, soon after, Hewitt blazed over from distance as the home side tried to start the second half on the front foot.

But Colchester almost went ahead for a second time on 57 minutes as they broke quickly from a home attack.

Newby sent Chesters away on the right and he showed good acceleration before seeing his low finish deflect just wide of the far post.

Mansfield went straight back upfield and Oates pulled a low ball back into Boateng's path, but the midfielder fired horribly over to the groans of the home faithful.

Oates was closer on the hour as he twisted both ways before sending a rising shot inches over from 20 yards.

Swan was added to the book after catching the keeper late in a race for the ball on 67 minutes and before play could restart an injured linesman had to be replaced, bringing a lengthy, impromptu drinks break and team talk for both sides.

Also, Oates, who had playing on the right, was moved to his more accustomed central position in the attack.

The visitors did well to hook clear a dangerous Lapslie cross right in front of goal after Boateng's pass had sent him to the right by-line.

Clarke replaced Quinn in the home midfield for the last 11 minutes.

Oates again went down in the box as he competed with Chambers, but the referee gave the free kick to Colchester.

Chambers brought down Swan with five minutes to go to earn a booking and give Mansfield a free kick on the left which McLaughlin bent right across the face of goal but no one was able to reach.

Seven minutes were added at the end and Akins was thrown on for Swan.

Immediately he was sent through by Oates and O'Hara made a fine close range save to deny him on 90+2.

But seconds later McLaughlin sent over a cross from the left and up went Akins to head home a dramatic winner from close range on 90+3.

STAGS: Pym, Hewitt, Hawkins, Harbottle, McLaughlin, Maris, Boateng, Quinn (Clarke 79), Lapslie, Oates, Swan (Akins 90+2). SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Gordon, Perch, Wallace, Hartigan.

COLCHESTER: O'Hara, Chambers, Smith, Dallison, Hannant, Appiah (Sears 71), Judge (Huws 71), Ashley, Newby (Nouble 90+5), Tchamadeu, Chesters (Tovide 90+5). SUBS NOT USED: Collins, Chilvers, Kazeem.

REFEREE: Ross Joyce.

