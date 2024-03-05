We didn’t get a break against an extremely good team said Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough after MK Dons defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Dons got the rub of the green for both goals after Stephen Quinn had given Stags the lead, but they also looked a class side, defended well, and deserved the win in the end.

Clough said: “I don't think we got a break tonight playing against an extremely good team – technically they are probably the best in the league.

“The four midfielders they have are as good as any we will face.

“They are League One players really and at times we couldn't get to grips with them.

“But I thought we were a bit unlucky with both goals tonight.

“For the first Lewis Brunt won a brilliant header and it just went straight to their lad off his thigh into his path and he's put a great finish in.”

The second was deflected in and Clough said: “For the second Louis Reed's had a shot from outside the box, it's been blocked and gone in their lad's path again and they have broken away and scored.

“There was bags of effort tonight but not a break. The lads gave absolutely everything.

“It took us three go's to score from a penalty which probably summed up the night after scoring 14 goals here in the last couple of home games. We were maybe due one of these sorts of days.

“But we're still in a brilliant position so we can afford to lose one or two games before the end of the season.