Deflected shot wins big promotion clash for MK Dons at table-topping Mansfield Town

It was even more painful that the winner came via a big deflection.

An exciting first half saw Stags go ahead on 15 minutes through Stephen Quinn, netting at the third time of asking after Michael Kelly had saved a Lucas Akins penalty and the first follow-up.

But a thunderbolt 20-yarder from Alex Gilbey levelled matters five minutes later.

Lucas Akins' penalty is saved during the Sky Bet League 2 match against MK Dons FC at the One Call Stadium, 05 March 2024Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

And the comeback was complete on 54 minutes as Christy Pym was beaten by a deflected Matthew Dennis shot, the Dons good value for their victory in the end.

Home boss Nigel Clough again freshened up his side with five changes from the weekend.

Jordan Bowery replaced George Williams at right-back, Stephen Quinn and Aaron Lewis took over from Hiram Boateng and Ollie Clarke in midfield while George Maris and Tom Nichols made way for Lucas Akins and fit-again Will Swan.

MK Dons skipper Dean Lewington returned to the visitors' bench after serving a two match suspension.

Action during the Sky Bet League 2 match against MK Dons FC at the One Call Stadium, 05 March 2024Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Dons launched a break on two minutes that ended with Pym smothering the ball at the feet of Dennis.

Payne sliced a snapshot well wide a minute later.

Another swift Dons move down the centre saw Lofthouse closer on nine minutes, but, under pressure from Brunt, his low finish was wide of the left post.

A minute later Keillor-Dunn played Akins into space, but his shot lacked venom and was straight at the keeper.

Action during the Sky Bet League 2 match against MK Dons FC at the One Call Stadium, 05 March 2024Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

But Mansfield were ahead on 15 minutes.

Williams cut out a Quinn cross with his hand in the box to concede a penalty.

Akins stepped up and saw Kelly superbly save both his initial kick and his follow-up, but Quinn was on hand to tuck away the loose ball from close range at the third time of asking.

However Dons levelled five minutes later.

Stephen Quinn celebrates his goal during the Sky Bet League 2 match against MK Dons FC at the One Call Stadium, 05 March 2024Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Brunt got a firm defensive header away but unluckily for him it flew straight into the onrushing Gilbey, who raced on and smashed home an unstoppable finish from 20 yards.

A Kemp shot then took a deflection for the game's first corner.

On 29 minutes Quinn put a strong ball over from the left which Akins was unable to guide on target from close range.

Then Payne just managed to get a touch ahead of Keillor-Dunn before he could head home a Lewis cross while Cargill was just too high with his header from a Quinn free kick as Mansfield continued to push.

Quinn almost headed home from a Quinn corner on 38 minutes but Dennis was able to clear off the line.

But Dons were again close on 41 minutes as a left wing cross took a deflection and spun towards Dennis, who guided his header wide from six yards.

Two minutes later Flint's header from another Quinn corner was safely grabbed by Kelly.

In the second of three added minutes Cargill took one for the team as he brought down Lofthouse in full flight and was booked.

Dons created the first danger after the break as on 47 minutes Tomlinson burst into the box on the left and flashed a shot into the sidenetting.

On 50 minutes a poor kick from Kelly went straight to Quinn, who set up Keillor-Dunn for a blast that Kelly saved well.

Dennis' trip on Cargill seconds later earned the Dons man a booking.

But MK were ahead with a stroke of fortune on 54 minutes.

A low Dennis shot from 20 yards, after he had cut in from the left, took a deflection en route which was enough to see it beat Pym inside the far post.

Kemp was thankfully too high on 59 minutes after Akins had given the ball away to spark a break.

Quinn shot straight at Kelly, as did Bowery after Stags had made a triple change on 61 minutes.

Clough made two more changes on the 70 minute mark as a final throw of the dice.

Harrison then set up Tomlinson for a shot that flew over the top on 72 minutes.

Brunt felt the full force of a Tomlinson blast that floored him, but he was able to continue as the visitors enjoyed a good spell with Stags clearly rattled.

An 81st minute home corner saw mayhem as Boateng and Clarke had close range shots blocked.

Two minutes later Clarke turned well but sent his low shot straight to Kelly.

Boateng was booked for hauling Lofthouse back on 85 minutes.

On 90 minutes Pym made a fine save to keep out a powerful rising finish from Gilbey as Dons held onto three precious points at the other end with some disciplined defending.

STAGS: Pym, Bowery, Flint, Brunt, Cargill (McLaughlin 61), Reed, Lewis (Clarke 61), Quinn (Boateng 70), Keillor-Dunn, Akins (Maris 70), Swan (Nichols 61). SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Williams.

MK DONS: Kelly, O'Hora, Williams (Norman 84), Gilbey, Payne (Robson 84), Tomlinson, Harvey, Kemp (Tezgel 61), Lofthouse, Dennis (Harrison 61), Bate. SUBS NOT USED: Harness, Lewington, Tripp.

REFEREE: Lee Swabey.