We deserved at least a point says Notts County boss Stuart Maynard after derby defeat at Mansfield Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And he is keen to look back at footage after being assured the ball crossed the line when home skipper Aden Flint headed against the underside of his own crossbar.

A rocket finish from Davis Keillor-Dunn won the game as early as the eighth minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Notts twice hit the woodwork before the break before Stags had the better of the second half.

Action during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Notts County FC at the One Call Stadium, 03 Feb 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“It was a little bit frustrating as our first half performance probably warranted us going in 2-1 up,” said Maynard, in his second game at the helm.

“I don't think a team have come to Mansfield this season and dominated the game in the way we did in the first half.

“We created chances. We hit the underside of the bar which people are saying crossed the line, but obviously there is no goalline technology here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So I don't know – we will have to watch it back on the video.

“We also hit the post, Our performance was really good.

“Second half Mansfield have come out and we have had to kick the ball a bit more. Credit to them, that's the way they play, they want to make the game a bit more ugly.”

He added: “I didn't feel the ball dropped for us to be clean today.

“I thought defensively we coped with everything they threw at us all day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's frustrating but we will take the positives from it, analyse it and look to get better.

“We wanted to win this game as it's huge with bragging rights for fans.

“I thought the way we played quietened the home fans in the first half and our fans were outstanding throughout the game.

“I thought we coped with the occasion really well.

“We have to take the positives from it and go again.

“You have to look how far we have come.

“The home game against Mansfield was 4-1 and we were out the game. In this one we were in it all the way to the end and deserved to come away with a minimum of a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will just go one game at a time. We are right in the mix at the minute.

“This is a division that is really tight so if you can put back to back wins together it pulls you away. That is something we are hoping to do.