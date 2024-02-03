Davis Keillor-Dunn is Mansfield Town’s derby day hero as Stags complete double over Notts County

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

His spectacular eighth minute finish proved the magic, decisive moment in a tight, hotly-contested derby between two of the division's leading promotion-chasers and completed a memorable double for Stags over their rivals this season.

Keillor-Dunn's 15th goal of the season gave Stags the early advantage.

But a compelling first half saw Notts twice rattle the home woodwork and chances at both ends in a full-blooded derby clash.

Stags go ahead during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Notts County FC at the One Call Stadium, 03 Feb 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Mansfield had the better of the second half chances and thoroughly deserved the points in the end.

Mansfield were boosted by the sight of gutsy skipper Aden Flint emerging to play, despite suffering a painful partial shoulder dislocation last weeknd which had seemed sure to sideline him for a few weeks.

Boss Nigel Clough was forced to watch the game from the stands after being handed a one game ban from the FA over remarks made to the referee in last weekend's controversial defeat at AFC Wimbledon with Jordan Bowery and Stephen Quinn both serving suspensions for red cards picked up at the same game.

There was also no sign on the home bench of first team coach Andy Garner, who also faced an FA charge from last weekend.

Action during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Notts County FC at the One Call Stadium, 03 Feb 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

George Williams finally made a full league debut for Stags at right back.

Notts gave a debut to one of their January signings in Norwich loanee defender Jaden Warner.

Stags had picked up just two points from the four games since their last win on New Year's Day while promotion rivals County had drawn two and lost one of their last three games in which they had conceded 10 goals.

It was new Magpies boss Stuart Maynard's second game in charge after last weekend's opening home draw with rivals Barrow.

Action during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Notts County FC at the One Call Stadium, 03 Feb 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Stags had won their previous five home games against Notts stretching back to 2007 and produced a magnificent 4-1 victory at Meadow Lane earlier this season.

Stags survived a torrid moment after only two minutes when Nemane accelerated down the left and put the ball over for a sramble in which Jones' first shot was blocked, Pym saved superbly from McGoldrick and Robertson sent a second follow-up wide.

But Stags were ahead with another fantastic Keillor-Dunn strike on eight minutes.

Swan had a shot blocked, but Notts failed to clear and eventually Keillor-Dunn picked up the ball on the edge of the box and curled a magnificent finish into the top right corner – his 15th goal of the campaign.

Action during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Notts County FC at the One Call Stadium, 03 Feb 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

A short pass from Keillor-Dunn to Reed saw Notts intercept and McGoldrick have a shot blocked on the 15 minute mark.

On 18 minutes McGoldrick turned well and was only inches wide from 20 yards with a low drive.

At the other end Swan's first time flick at goal was blocked from a near post cross from Williams.

County came close again on 28 minutes as Jones whipped in a cross from the right which evaded everyone and came back off the far post.

Two minutes later Flint got a head onto a Nemane corner and it hit the underside of his own crossbar but failed to cross the line as it dropped.

Clarke was too high with his rising 25 yard shot on 38 minutes while Flint headed a Maris free kick straight at Stone on 43 minutes as the action continued to swing from end to end.

But the single Keillor-Dunn goal was all that separated the sides at the break.

Jones was incensed by a challenge from Cargill after a bruising 45 minutes battle between the pair and apprached the officials as the half-time whistle blew and then had an exchange with the home fans too as he left the field.

Akins tried a cheeky long range lob on the restart with Stone off his line but it proved a comfy catch for the keeper.

Then Pym had to punch away a McGoldrick cross at his near post for a corner in case it had crept in.

Jones as proving a handful for Stags and Keillor's Dunn's nudge on him on 50 minutes saw the game's first booking.

Notts survived a big scramble from a Stags corner which Akins was just unable to poke away at the far post, then Pym superbly gathered a dangerous low McGoldrick cross on a Magpies break down the left.

Clarke was booked on 58 minutes for a clumsy challenge on McGoldrick.

Akins then threatened to go clear but went down in the box under the slightest of touches from Cameron when he might have stayed on his feet.

Maris took a knock just after the hour and had to be replaced by Lewis.

Keillor-Dunn bundled a volley wide from an Akins cross after a great run down the left by Swan on 53 minutes.

Another neat home move on 68 minutes saw Keillor-Dunn swap passes with Akins and presented with a great shooting chance that Stone had to parry with Reed's follow-up straight to the keeper.

A poor Lewis pass then set Jones on his way, but his final shot as he got into the box was wild and well over.

On 72 minutes Stone tipped over a powerfui Clarke shot as Stags' hunt for a killer second goal intensified.

Baldwin got in a crucial tackle on Akins as Keillor-Dunn tried to slip him in on goal.

Williams stopped Jones getting away down rthe left on 79 minutes but stayed down after falling awkwardly, being replaced by new boy Nicols for his debut, Akins dropping to right back.

On 84 minutes Swan almost scored aftre being sent away with a ball over the top by Keillor-Dunn but was denied by the legs of Stone.

Flint was booked for tripping McGoldrick as he turned him on 86 minutes, both sides making changes before Mansfield survived a Langstaff flick from 10 yards from the free kick.

The tension levels rose as we entered six added minutes and in the fifth of them Boateng was booked for a late challenge.

But Mansfield hung on and John and Carolyn Radford were presented with the Matt Salmon Trophy at the end, which is always given in this fixture in memory of the clubs’ late physio.

STAGS: Pym, Williams (Nichols 81), Brunt, Flint, Cargill, Reed, Maris (Lewis 61), Clarke (McLaughlin 86), Keillor-Dunn, Swan (Boateng 86), Akins. SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, McLaughlin, Cooper, Abdullah.

NOTTS: Stone, Cameron, Baldwin, Warner, Jones, Nemane, Bostock, Robertson (Austin 86), Crowley, McGoldrick, Langstaff. SUBS NOT USED: Ashby-Hammond, Rawlinson, O'Brien, Randall, Adebayo-Rowling, Macari.

REFEREE: Thomas Kirk.