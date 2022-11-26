We deserved a replay said Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough after Stags exit FA Cup to late Sheffield Wednesday double

He believes his side should at least have earned a replay but said the finishing in the Owls' quickfire late double showed the difference in levels between the two sides as Stags had led with 12 minutes to go, having wasted several chances, only to see sub Michael Smith to twice net in five minutes.

“We will take some pride from the performance in the next few days, but at the moment it hurts we are out of the cup,” said Clough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wish we hadn't played as well as that's what hurts the most when you put in a performance like that for 98 minutes and come away with nothing. It really does feel an injustice.

Stags boss Nigel Clough's post-match press conference at Hillsborough today. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“At times it looked as though we were as good as the League One side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I don't think we have defended well enough for the two goals and we certainly haven't scored as many as we should have done today.

“We had numerous chances against a team at the top of League One and we should have scored after a minute. We missed a brilliant opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our general play was good and all you can do is create chances and rely on someone to put one in for you.

“Then the big lad comes on and does the damage in the last 15 minutes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The goal we did score was a brilliant goal, but we have to score more if you're not going to defend as well as you should in that last 15 minutes.

“One ball between the full back and the centre half cost us the first one and the second one was just a long ball we didn't deal with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought we were going to take them back to our place – I really did. And I thought we deserved to.

“But we were just not good enough in both penalty areas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skipper George Maris sent a superb late chance over the top that looked set to force a replay and Clough said: “George had an unbelievable chance right at the death and that summed the day up really.

“He said his first touch just took it away a little bit. Even then you thought he would get away a shot on target six yards out but it ends up in the stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That was our finishing and I think that was the difference in quality between a side at the top of League One and League Two.

“I know how well we have played today but, ultimately, we have come away with nothing. We are out the cup for another year when we should at least have been in the hat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clough made five changes to his side, saying: “We needed legs with the pace they had and that was the thinking behind the team.

“I don't think there was anything wrong with the team or formation. They were just isolated incidents again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad