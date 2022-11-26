Sub Michael Smith's late double for Sheffield Wednesday breaks Mansfield Town hearts in FA Cup thriller

Nigel Clough’s Stags were bidding to reach the third round of the coveted competition for the third successive season.

George Lapslie had put the visitors ahead with his first-half effort at Hillsborough.

But super sub Smith came off the bench to fire the Owls into the hat and break the hearts of Stags and almost 3,800 away fans with his five-minute double late on.

Lucas Akins on the attack at Sheffield Wednesday . Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Clough made five changes from the side which were hammered at Harrogate last weekend.

Riley Harbottle, Kellan Gordon, Elliott Hewitt, Lapslie and Will Swan replaced John-Joe O’Toole, James Perch, Anthony Hartigan, Kieran Wallace and Jordan Bowery.

George Maris was named as captain for the game.

Owls boss Darren Moore made eight changes to his side for the tie but was forced to send on some bigger guns midway through the second half as Mansfield seemed set to progress.

Hillsborough delight for Stags as George Lapslie celebrates his first half goal with tram mates. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

The Stags made a fast start as Lucas Akins headed over the bar.

Later in the half the winger saw an effort well saved by Cameron Dawson in the hosts’ goal.

Mansfield went ahead 11 minutes before the break as Lapslie latched onto Gordon’s left-footed cross for his seventh goal of the season.

It could have been two on the stroke of the break as Swan was denied by Dawson at the near post.

Wednesday burst out of the blocks in the second half as they searched for an equaliser and Christy Pym produced a good save to tip Will Vaulks’ half-volley round the post.

Lapslie squandered a chance for his, and Mansfield’s, second as his first-time strike flew over.

Experienced former Stags goal getter Lee Gregory headed narrowly wide as the hosts continued to pile on the pressure.

Smith had been on the pitch 15 minutes when he slotted home from Marvin Johnson’s squared pass with 11 minutes to go.

And the pair combined five minutes later as Smith put the hosts in front when he converted Johnson’s fine low cross.

Callum Paterson saw his effort cleared off the line as Wednesday nearly put the game to bed.

However, the Stags squandered a great shot at a replay as George Maris struck over at the back post deep in stoppage time.

WEDNESDAY: Dawson, Hunt (Iorfa, 64), Ihiekwe (McGuiness, 89), Palmer, Johnson, Wilks (Smith, 64), Vaulks, Dele-Bashiru, Mighten, Paterson, Gregory (Bannan, 72). SUBS NOT USED: Stockdale, Shipton, Brown, James, Glover.

STAGS: Pym, Gordon (Wallace, 90+2), Harbottle (Perch, 80), Hawkins, Hewitt, Akins, Maris, Boateng, Quinn, Lapslie, Swan (Oates, 80). SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Hartigan, Gale, O’Toole, Law, Bowery.

REFEREE: Ollie Yates.