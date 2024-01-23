News you can trust since 1952
We can go toe to toe with anyone in League Two says Sutton United boss Steve Morison after a draw at Mansfield Town

New Sutton Town manager Steve Morison said his side can give anyone a run for their money in League Two and need to believe in themselves after tonight's 1-1 draw at windswept Mansfield Town.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 22:46 GMT
Lee Angol punished Stags for an early error to put the relegation-haunted Londoners ahead before George Maris equalised.

“That was an excellent point. We scored a good goal and were in the game all the way,” he said.

“I am frustrated with Mansfield's goal, but they are a good team and we have gone toe to toe with them and it's another point in the right direction.

New Sutton manager Steve Morison (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)New Sutton manager Steve Morison (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
New Sutton manager Steve Morison (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
“We are a really good team with good players. They just need to believe they are good players. We are working extremely hard to give them that confidence and belief.”

He added: “They are working on things and taking the information on board which I think you could see tonight.

“We can go toe to toe with anyone and we are going to be a proposition for anyone in this league for the rest of the season and hopefully start turning these points into wins and closing the gap.

“They can get themselves out of this and we will do it together as a group. I am as proud as punch of them.”

