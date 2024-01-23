We can go toe to toe with anyone in League Two says Sutton United boss Steve Morison after a draw at Mansfield Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lee Angol punished Stags for an early error to put the relegation-haunted Londoners ahead before George Maris equalised.

“That was an excellent point. We scored a good goal and were in the game all the way,” he said.

“I am frustrated with Mansfield's goal, but they are a good team and we have gone toe to toe with them and it's another point in the right direction.

New Sutton manager Steve Morison (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

“We are a really good team with good players. They just need to believe they are good players. We are working extremely hard to give them that confidence and belief.”

He added: “They are working on things and taking the information on board which I think you could see tonight.

“We can go toe to toe with anyone and we are going to be a proposition for anyone in this league for the rest of the season and hopefully start turning these points into wins and closing the gap.