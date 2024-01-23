Frustration as Mansfield Town are held at home by struggling Sutton United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It meant Nigel Clough's men have now only taken two points from a possible nine in their last three games and missed the chance to go second

Mansfield were punished for a slow start as ex-Stag Lee Angol punished a dreadful mistake by Lewis Brunt with the opening goal after only eight minutes.

But the home side rallied and grew into the game and were deservedly level through George Maris 10 minutes before the break.

A frustrating second half saw Lucas Akins and Will Swan both missed close range headers as Sutton defended well in the increasingly difficult conditions with the draw a fair result.

Stags made two changes with Aaron Lewis and Stephen Quinn starting in place of Ollie Clarke and the injured Calum Macdonald.

The game started in blustery conditions with swirling rain and strong winds from Storm Jocelyn.

It was the first time in 20 years that Stags had some of their own supporters in the North Stand, with a small area cordoned of for the few Sutton supporters who had braved the journey.

Pym had to grab a long Jackson throw from the right in the opening seconds as it spun into the air off the heel of Flint.

The home side also two early Sutton corners to defend.

And the visitors should have been ahead on four minutes as Jackson darted between two opponents on the right and placed a firm, low pass into the box where Sanderson turned the ball wide of the near post first time from 10 yards.

A third corner in six minutes had to be defended too before Stags' first foray forward which ended with Bouzanis grabbing Quinn's low cross- cum-shot from a tight angle on the left.

However, the visitors were rewarded for their positive start with a goal on eight minutes.

It was gifted to them as Brunt, playing at right back, played a terrible loose square pass straight to Angol just inside the box and the ex-Stag smashed home an unstoppable finish from 12 yards.

Keillor-Dunn won a free kick 22 yards out centrally but sent his kick into the wall.

Stags won a successsion of corners from one of which Lewis saw a shot deflect wide.

From another corner Flint turned the ball into the sidenetting at the far post as the home team finally began to build some pressure with 20 minutes gone.

Brunt brought down Adom-Malaki on 21 minutes after he beat him for pace to pick up the night's first booking.

Clough had seen enough and withdrew Brunt for McLaughlin with just 27 minutes played. Bowery switching over to right back and McLaughlin at left back.

Keillor-Dunn was felled for a booking to Kizzi on 28 minutes and a minute later Quinn looked to be pulled back in the box as he shot.

No penalty was given and a furious Quinn booked for his protests with home fans also irate and letting the officials know.

Stags' improved performance paid dividends on 35 minutes as they finally levelled the match.

McLaughlin drilled in a powerful low cross from the left by-line and Maris got the vital touch to turn it past Bouzanis from just inside the six yard box.

Akins almost put Stags ahead six minutes after the restart but could not keep his header down as he flicked the ball over from four yards after Maris had whipped in a free kick from the left by-line.

By now the wind speed had increased and was causing both sides increasing problems judging things.

Maris also needed treatment after falling awkwardly but was able to go back on.

Soon after a Keillor-Dunn cross passed inches over the leaping Maris at the far post with the goal at his mercy.

With 17 minutes to go Clough made a triple change as Swan, Clarke and Boateng came on for Maris, Lewis and Quinn.

Keillor-Dunn was well over from distance as home frustration grew.

Swan then looked certain to score six minutes from the end but sent his near post header wide from three yards from Bowery's cross.

Nine minutes were added in which Flint had an effort blocked from a corner, but Sutton held on for the point.

STAGS: Pym, Cargill, Akins, Bowery, Maris (Swan 73), Flint, Lewis (Clarke 73), Quinn (Boateng 73), Brunt (McLaughlin 27), Reed, Keillor-Dunn. SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Williams, O'Toole.

SUTTON: Bouzanis, Adom-Malaki (Hart 79), Sowunmi (Patrick HT), Goodliffe (John 76), N'Guessan, Eastmond (Beautyman 64), Kizzi, Jackson, Lakin, Angol, Sanderson (Coley 64). SUBS NOT USED: Arnold, Moore.

REFEREE: Ed Duckworth.