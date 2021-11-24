Tributes are paid to 'Mr Eastwood Town' Paddy Farrell

Paddy Farrell is pictured with his beloved wife Pat.

Paddy Farrell passed away on Saturday after a life that for so long revolved around football and in particular his beloved Badgers, before the club was liquidated in 2014.

He fulfilled many roles at the club, in particular that of club secretary, and was also a weekly contributor to the Eastwood Advertiser with match reports and his ‘Badgers Briefings’.

His passing has been met with great sadness by all who knew him, with former Badgers committee member Declan Forde among those to pay tribute.

He said: “It is impossible to disguise the sadness and sorrow we felt upon hearing that this larger-than-life icon had passed away, nor would I wish to do so. But as we mourn his passing it is also an opportunity to celebrate a life that to the last was well lived.

"It is literally impossible to list all the improvements and achievements the Badgers underwent during Paddy’s long and unselfish time and I know how heartbroken he was when in 2014 events beyond his control meant the end of his involvement.

"The number of messages of condolence that have appeared from people and clubs from well outside the immediate area is a testament to his contribution to the sporting scene of our locality and perfectly illustrates why the fond memory and humanitarian instincts of this outstanding personality will be his legacy.”

Advertiser sports writer Mark Duffy added: “Paddy was always an absolute pleasure to deal with, his dry Scottish wit never far from his lips and his valuable contributions to the local paper always welcomed by readers.

"He helped oversee some remarkable times at Coronation Park and was so very highly thought of throughout the non-league football community and beyond.