Touchline bans prove a positive for Mansfield Town in derby day victory

Boss Clough and first team coach Garner were forced to watch the game from high up in the Quarry Lane end behind the goal as FA punishment for comments made to officials in last weekend's controversial defeat at AFC Wimbledon.

But Clough believes his alternative view of the game today helped him make crucial decisions at half-time.

“It was not a bad game to sit out and get an overall view of it,” he smiled.

Action during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Notts County FC at the One Call Stadium, 03 Feb 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“You probably get a much clearer picture of the game and a better assesment going into half-time of what we needed to do better in the second half.

“We restricted them to so few opportunities in the second half and could have easily had another goal or so ourselves.

“The second half was much better and totally down to us being up here with a view looking over the game rather than being at pitch level.

“You really appreciate how the supporters can lift you too.”

David Keillor-Dunn crashed home a spectacular eighth minute winner and Clough said: “It was absolutely wonderful and worthy of winning any game, derby game or not.

“There was just that couple of yards of space and he curls one in like he has been doing for the last six months or more.

“It's just a shame we couldn't add to it. I though Will Swan was very unlucky on a couple of occasions today.

“Another goal would have made the last few minutes a bit easier, but I thought our game managament was very good and we saw it out, typified by Baily Cargill's tackle in the 95th minute.

“The effort today from the players was what won it against a good footballing side who had a lot of the ball first half. Our desire and effort got us the result.

“To keep a clean sheet against that line-up was very good indeed.

“With everything that has been thrown at us in the last week it says a lot about the character we have in the team and everyone throughout the club.

“The events of last week have galvanised everyone.”

Skipper Aden Flint played, despite a partial dislocation of his shoulder last weekend.

“I think 90 per cent of players would not have played today,” said Clough.]

“He was walking round in a sling most of the week and did a litle bit of training yesterday. But he was out there keeping a clean sheet for us he is that sort of character and player.

“With six defenders out today we needed them all and kept a clean sheet.”

It was Mansfield's first win in five games and Clough said: “It gives a bit of belief to everyone.