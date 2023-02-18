Third clean sheet of the week the most important thing says Mansfield Town goalscorer Riley Harbottle

It was a third win and third clean sheet in eight days for Stags with Harbottle playing alongside new signing Alfie Kilgour and veteran James Perch at the heart of a watertight defence with Elliott Hewitt and Jordan Bowery causing chaos from the wing back positions either side of them.

“The win and clean sheet were the most important things today,” smiled Harbottle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Too many times earlier in the season we didn't keep a clean sheet.

Riley Harbottle heads home at Tranmere. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“Alfie coming in has been a big lift to the group, but the main factor I think has been Perchy who has led the lads really well. He is the older head and gives advice in training.

“I think Elliott and Jordan have been outstanding as well. I don't think Jordan lost a tackle or a header today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The gaffer is big on our defending. We all put our bodies on the line and he loves to see it.

“When you're out there it is really encouraging.”

On his 34th minute goal from Stephen Quinn's cross, he said: “It wasn't the cleanest of headers but I'll take it – it's another goal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stags had to withstand some pressure after the break before Davis Keillor-Dunn scored a decisive second on 54 minutes.

“We have had too many games this season where we've been leading at half-time, come out and we've ended up losing. So it was really important we came out the blocks again and worked hard with every man behind the ball,” said Harbottle.

“Also, earlier in the season every chance the opposition had was going in, which was really frustrating. Teams were not having many chances against us but they were all going in.

“Now I think we're getting a bit more of the rub of the green.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harbottle is back in the side after a knee injury and said: “I feel really good at the minute. I did a lot of work with the physio, who has been brilliant.

“I had a lot of niggly injuries earlier in the season and I don't think I got back to my best. Then the knee injury came. Hopefully I can keep kicking on and doing my best for Mansfield. I still think I have more to give to the team.

“Working under the gaffer and playing with the likes of Perchy, it's brilliant here and I can't ask for nay more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad