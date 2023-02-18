Riley Harbottle and Davis Keillor-Dunn saw Stags home with plenty to spare at Prenton Park for a third clean sheet in a row.

But Clough now has nine men on the treatment table with John-Joe O'Toole out for the season and Will Swan and George Maris under treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stags beat Gillingham at home last Saturday before hammering rivals Carlisle away on Tuesday.

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough.

But after today's win, Clough said: “It was the hardest out of the lot of them as we looked a little bit leggy today, which is understandable after the efforts that have gone in earlier in the week and the travelling as well.

“But we got through and deserved the victory and it was a very important win - as good as we've had all season because of the circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There wasn't a lot of choice in team selection when you've got nine players missing.

“George Maris pulled up in the warm-up and couldn't even make the bench.

“So we had the same lads doing it for the third time this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would have been nice to get some fresh legs on there but, after Tuesday it picked itself.”

O'Toole and Swan were missing from the bench and Clough said: “John-Joe O'Toole has been playing with a very sore foot and he got another bash on it at Carlisle the other night. He had an X-ray and a scan and his foot is now in a protective boot.

“I think it's a stress fracture of his metatarsal and he will be in the boot for four weeks and then another four to six weeks after that which pretty much rules him out for the season.

“Will Swan had 12 minutes training in a little seven v seven games yesterday – which is all we had – and somehow managed to run into Hiram Boateng when the ball was nowhere near, twisted his ankle, and left the training ground in a boot as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the win at Tranmere he added: “We weren't sparkling at times but we did play well in spells and got goals at good times again.

“Lucas Akins and Davis Keillor-Dunn were a handful today. Davis is just getting up to speed, he's not played a lot of football in the last couple of months – and certainly not three in a week for some time.

“He looked a bit tired, but he got his goal. He was looking for it today and got his rewards for his efforts.

“Lucas was unselfish and worked his socks off again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They put us under a lot of pressure after half-time. We had told the players to survive until the hour mark if they could. But if we could get a second goal it would kill it off - which it almost did.

“We got some great blocks in again today and Pymy (Christy Pym) has not had a serious shot to save.