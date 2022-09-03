Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clarke set Stags on the road to a first away win with the strike after 15 minutes and said: “I don't think I have ever scored a better goal than that to be quite honest.

“I have hit a couple of nice strikes before in my career but never a volley from the edge of the box.

Ollie Clarke is interviewed after the game. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“Obviously I caught it sweet and it found the top corner, which is always a nice sight to see.

“I don't think anyone was expecting that after my finishes in training yesterday, so I will take that.

“I hope my missus or my dad has recorded it as I would like to see it back. Hopefully I will get a few more this season than I did last season.”

On the match overall, he continued: “It was a completely different game to last week and we were right up there in their faces, winning the ball back high up the pitch.

Ollie Clarke celebrates his superb volleyed goal - Photo byChris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We created two or three really good chances after my goal and should have probably gone in 3-0 up.

“The penalty was a bit dubious. It came just before the stroke of half-time, which can turn a game on its head. But I think we stayed focused and knew our game plan, similar to when we came here last year.

“Going towards out own fans in the second half then gave us that edge.

“We gave them a good game, matched them up and pressed them.

“I think we caused them problems all afternoon and they didn't want to play against us to be honest.”Stags had an army of over 2,800 noisy fans and Clarke said: “When you have a following like that come up and watch you, it makes a massive difference.

“They were singing all game and getting behind us.

“It was up to us to give them that energy and today I thought we did. “The atmosphere they created drove us on and they were almost sucking the ball into the net second half.

“The penalty eased the nerves and we saw out the last 10-15 minutes really well.