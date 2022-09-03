Mansfield Town roar to first away win of the season at Doncaster Rovers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Ollie Clarke and George Maris, and a penalty from Lucas Akins, did the damage as the on-song Stags ended an unwanted run of three away league losses.

And with victory, Nigel Clough’s battling side also ended Rovers’ perfect home record and six-game unbeaten league run this term.

Stags had won 3-2 at then League One Doncaster in the FA Cup last season and once again emerged triumphant in what is the closest they have to a local derby against relegated Rovers this season.

Ollie Clarke celebrates his first half volley. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midfielder Clarke spectacularly rifled the visitors into a welcome 15th minute lead with his second goal in as many league games.

But experienced striker Lee Tomlin levelled for the hosts on the stroke of half-time from the penalty spot after James Perch had been adjudged to have shoved Biggins in the back.

Tomlin made no mistake from the spot, bagging his first goal of the season with a powerful strike, sending Pym the wrong way.

Stags roared back and George Maris smashed into the top right corner in the 56th minute, for his second goal of the season, to restore their lead.

Lucan Akins on the attack at Doncaster this afternoon. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

And then Akins sealed the deal with his clinical penalty strike with 19 minutes left, his second goal in as many games.

Stags boss Nigel Clough made four changes pre-match but then saw Elliott Hewitt take ill during the warm-up and Riley Harbottle had to be quickly restored into the back three before kick-off.

Forward Jordan Bowery had a good early chance to fire the Stags in front, but his goalbound strike was blocked superbly by midfielder Tommy Rowe.

But the opener was just around the corner – and what a strike it was.

A George Lapslie cross was half-headed clear and Clarke steadied himself before unleashing a sweet left-foot volley past helpless Doncaster keeper Jonathan Mitchell.

Rovers midfielder Luke Molyneux tried his luck but Peterborough loan shot-stopper Christy Pym saved easily.

Oli Hawkins also fired a shot straight at Mitchell as the chances kept coming in an entertaining half, before Pym pulled off a stunning save to turn George Miller’s powerful header away on 31 minutes – his only real save of the contest.

Irish midfielder Stephen McLaughlin was the provider of the next chance with a pinpoint cross, but George Lapslie frustratingly fired over for the Stags.

Akins also had a shot deflected wide as the visitors kept pushing for a second goal, before Bowery’s shot deflected off Rovers defender Kyle Knoyle and struck a post in a goalmouth melee just before the break.

However, Rovers were level in stoppage time with their spot kick and could have been ahead four minutes after the break when, on a quick counter attack, Hurst hit the post.

Goalscorer Clarke fired over from distance for the visitors before Stags' best move of the game saw Akins slip the ball to Lapslie, who turned and set up Maris for a rising first time finish to give them the lead for a second time.

Mansfield were now firmly in charge to the delight of over 2,800 away fans. And when James Maxwell felled Lapslie in the box, Akins slotted home from the spot to secure three welcome points.

DONCASTER: Mitchell; Knoyle, Williams, Faulkner, Rowe; Clayton, Biggins (Maxwell 64); Hurst, Tomlin (Agard 77), Molyneux (Taylor 54); Miller. SUBS NOT USED: Jones, Long, Woltman, Kuleya.

STAGS: Pym; Harbottle, Hawkins, Perch (Wallace 73); Bowery, Clarke (Quinn 87), Hartigan, Maris, McLaughlin (Gordon 87); Lapsile (Swan 90+3), Akins. SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Gale.

REFEREE: Thomas Kirk.