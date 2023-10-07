Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dons arrived second in the table and fought out a 0-0 draw – Stags' second goalless home stalemate of the week which at least kept them unbeaten and moved them up to fifth place, Christy Pym saving a James Tilley penalty kick.

“I thought it was a really good game – they are a very good team,” said Jackson.

“They are hard to play against, especially here. But I think we have gone to toe to toe with them.

AFC Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson looks on. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“We have come here and given them a proper game and for my mind we have done enough in the game to have come away with all three points.

“It was a tremendous performance from the team and I am so proud of the lads after the week we have had, the exertions and physical outputs we have put in to come here and play like that, I am really proud.

“That was a good point and it's been a seven point week.

“We have shown we can compete with anyone in the league.”

He added: “One of the most pleasing things about the performance is how few chances we allowed them. We know how many chances they create, having done our homework. Their midfield diamond has lots of good movement.