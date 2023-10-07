Mansfield Town held 0-0 by AFC Wimbledon in second home stalemate of the week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christy Pym saved a penalty as Stags proudly remain the only unbeaten side in the country, a run now stretched to 15 games.

But they have also now drawn eight of their 12 League Two games and are frustratingly missing a cutting edge to their fine approach work and dropping points.

Clough made two changes with Brunt coming into the back four in place of Macdonald and Swan restored up front in place of midfielder Clarke.

Stags keeper Christy Pym saves James Tilley's first half penalty during the Sky Bet League 2 match against AFC Wimbledon at the One Call Stadium Photo credit - Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

The first half saw few chances with the main talking point being yet another Christy Pym penalty save as he turned James Tilley's 27th minute effort onto the bar and watched as it bounced up and hit the bar a second time but stayed out.

George Maris also failed to net with only Alex Bass to beat just before the break.

Pym twice denied Tilley after the break while James Gale twice went close for the Stags as the points were shared.

A frantic opening saw Bugiel turn Reed and make progress down the middle before shooting hard and low at Pym from 20 yards.

Aaron Lewis attacks for Stags during the Sky Bet League 2 match against AFC Wimbledon at the One Call Stadium Photo credit - Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Some good skill on the right saw Swan battle into the Dons' box and pull a low pass back to Lewis, whose low shot was blocked by team mate Akins' leg on seven minutes.

Stags cleared a corner before winning one of their own from which a tame Lewis shot was blocked.

Then, after a good spell of possession, a Flint far post cross was just too high for the incoming Cargill.

Stags continued to press and Akins had a shot blocked after cutting in from the right, then swan and Maris set up Reed for a low first time 20 yard shot that drifted wide.

On 20 minutes quick passes from Maris and Lewis got Keillor-Dunn into the box and his attempted finish deflected wide for another corner.

A backheel from Keillor-Dunn offered Cargill a shooting chance, but the angle was tight and the ball ended up going for a throw.

On 24 minutes a perfectly-weighted pass down the right by Flint sent Swan to the by-line, but Keillor-Dunn could not divert the ball on target in the box.

There was high drama on 27 minutes as Tilley crossed and Bugiel went down in the box under Brunt's challenge to earn a penalty.

But Tilley's spot kick was pushed upwards by Pym's fingertips, hit the underside of the bar, and bounced back down, back up and hit the bar again but refused to go over the line.

Immediately on the restart Akins was narrowly wide of the far post on the turn for the relieved home side, then Maris sent a tame shot straight as Bass.

The Dons threatened again on 37 minutes as Tilley was given time and space down the centre and pulled a low 20 yards wide and seconds later was just too high from the same distance.

Bowery was too high at the other end from Keillor-Dunn's byline pull-back on 41 minutes.

Stags' best opening of the half came on 43 minutes as Lewis crossed low from the right, Swan dummied and let the ball run to an unmarked Maris who, with only the keeper to beat, saw his low finish blocked as the half ended goalless.

Maris and Lewis were replaced by Boateng and Clarke for the second half as Stags looked to up the ante in midfield.

Lewis sent a delicious free kick across the box on 49 minute but no one was able to apply a finish to it.

Bowery saw the game's first booking on 50 minutes for halting a Dons breakaway with a foul.

Currie was then lucky to escape with only a yellow for a nasty challenge on Clarke on 54 minutes.

Two home corners produced nothing as we reached the hour mark of the contest.

A loose backpass by Bowery caused problems on 62 minutes, Tilley nipping in but unable to beat Pym at his near post from a tight angle as the keeper saved.

A minute later Pym failed to hold a low Tilley shot at the first attempt, but was able to gather as it ran invitingly loose for a second.

Johnson brought down Keillor-Dunn for a caution on 66 minutes. The free kick was half-cleared to Boateng, but he lashed well off target from 20 yards.

Bowery committed another foul he was lucky not to see a second yellow card for as Neufville tried to burst into the box on 68 minutes.

The Dons were furious and boss Johnnie Jackson was also cautioned.

Clough quickly made a triple change, bringing off Bowery, Akins and Swan and sending on Johnson, Macdonald and Gale.

And Gale should have scored on 76 minutes as a Keillor-Dunn corner offered him a free header which he glanced wide.

With the keeper out his goal ambitious Keillor-Dunn tried to score from his own half but was wide.

Stags were then furious when a Dons player went down holding his head with Stags pressing and in possession. Play was stopped, the player treated and the ball handed to the visitors to the home side's disbelief.

Gale forced a good save out of Bass on 83 minutes, parrying a powerful 25-yard strike as home frustration grew.

Cargill was booked for a foul in the last of four added minutes as time ran out on Mansfield.

STAGS: Pym, Bowery (Johnson 70), Flint, Brunt, Cargill, Reed, Lewis (Boateng HT), Maris (Clarke), Keillor-Dunn, Swan (Macdonald 70), Akins (Gale 70). SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Williams.

AFC WIMBLEDON: Bass, Reeves, Johnson, Tilley (Sasu 84), Al-Hamadi, Neufville, Little, Bugiel, Currie, Lewis, Ogundere. SUBS NOT USED: Tzanev, Brown, Pell, Davison, Pearce, Ball.

REFEREE: Martin Woods.