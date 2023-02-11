That was a professional display said Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough after win over in-form Gillingham

Ollie Clarke and a Lucas Akins penalty had them in charge at half-time against a side with 10 points from their last four games, and Stags then saw out the second half with few problems.

“I thought it was a good, solid, professional performance and I was very pleased,” said Clough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought we played very well first half and looked after our lead second half. Late on we could have extended it.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough.

“But it was about protecting that lead and, apart from one great save from Scott Flinders in the second half, I thought we did that very well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Our first goal was a wonderful strike from our captain – with his wrong foot – and it took a deflection and went in off the post. From then on we were in control.

“Lucas said he had got hold of him for the penalty and the referee was very close to it and instantly gave it.

“We had probably as good a shout for one in the second half when Davis Keillor-Dunn just got caught by the goalkeeper. Sometimes you get them, sometimes you don't.

“Lucas was confident to take it. I didn't look. I just waited for the crowd's reaction and the subs' reaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad