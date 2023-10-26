News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town fans pack into Field Mill during an FA Cup tie in 1953 with Nottingham Forest. It saw a record crowd of 24,467 set.Mansfield Town fans pack into Field Mill during an FA Cup tie in 1953 with Nottingham Forest. It saw a record crowd of 24,467 set.
Mansfield Town fans pack into Field Mill during an FA Cup tie in 1953 with Nottingham Forest. It saw a record crowd of 24,467 set.

Take a look at these great pictures showing a golden era for Mansfield Town and fans queueing for the hottest tickets in town, including a record crowd against Nottingham Forest

Tickets for Stags games are in huge demand right now as the side fly in League Two.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 26th Oct 2023, 07:56 BST

Every home game right now are all ticket affairs with Stags getting 7,500 average gates.

That hasn’t always been the case as John Radford recently pointed out with a nod-back to the sad non-league days.

But here this gallery takes a look back to days when Stags tickets were in huge demand, including a record crowd against Nottingham Forest in 1953.

The gallery also features plenty of great action pictures from the Swinging Sixties..

Get more Stags news and galleries, here.

