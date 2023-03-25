Sutton United boss Matt Gray happy with hard-earned point in stalemate at Mansfield Town

Sutton had won all three of their previous meetings and a win today would have seen them leapfrog Stags in the race for the play-offs, but Gray said: “I was very pleased with a lot of aspects of our game today and we might have got even more out of it.

“It was a good point here. We got a clean sheet and looked very solid, organised and hard to beat.

Sutton United manager Matt Gray.

“I don't remember our keeper having a save to make. But on the flip side we probably haven't worked their keeper as much as we'd have liked.

“We had a really good spell at the start of the second half with a few really good chances.

“It would have been nice to have capitalised on one of them. But the game started to peter out after that and it was a bit of a cagey affair in the latter stages.”

Like Stags, Sutton have injury problems, and saw David Ajiboye forced to go to hospital with a bad hand injury at half-time today, following Stags' defender Riley Harbottle, who suffered a bad head injury early on.

“We lost three players in midweek and we are really light on numbers – we had six out today. Then we go and lose David today as well.

“David dislocated his thumb socket and went to hospital – it didn't look very nice on the touchline. And Coby Rowe got a cut but managed to carry on.

“I wish Mansfield's defender all the best too with his head injury.