Under new head coach John Sheridan they picked up some excellent points since his late January arrival and, despite now losing five on the bounce, are still only three points from safety.

Stags are 10th, but only two points off the play-offs and four points from third place with three games in hand on rivals.

“Everybody thought Oldham and Scunthorpe were dead and buried,” said Clough as Stags prepared to build on Tuesday night's vital 1-0 victory at Rochdale.

Action from Stags' 0-0 draw with Oldham at the One Call Stadium in October.

“But Oldham are right in there fighting for their lives now.

“Just like Rochdale on Tuesday, it will be an unbelievably hard game.”

It is a fourth away game on the spin , with a trip to Hartlepool ahead on Tuesday too, and Clough added: “I don't remember playing that many at home to justify this sort of away run we're having – 10 away in 12 games. I always worry when I am seeing more of the bus driver than my wife.

“There are things we need to get better at, but with 11 games to go, all that matters is getting the three points.

“We have to be adaptable. With 11 games to go we are going to come up against different formations and different challenges and we have to be ready to change.

“All our substitutions were positive at Rochdale. We tried to put forward-thinking players on to try to get the goal.

“I think that has to be a blueprint for us away from home. We have to start keeping clean sheets and you're saying to the forwards, go and get us a goal.

“It was an important goal at Rochdale. If you lose three on the spin you're facing an uphill battle.

“We're now getting close to the 60 points, then we kick on from there.”

Clough has an almost fully fit squad to choose from with only Kellan Gordon, Lucas Akins and Ollie Clarke having treatment.