It is a fourth away trip in a row, but Stags will be lifted by the late midweek win at Rochdale and Clough has a wealth of options. I think he will take the game to Oldham with a back three and wing backs which brought success in the second half on Tuesday. What XI would you pick?
1. NATHAN BISHOP
The Stags keeper will be hoping for as quiet a night as he had at Rochdale on Tuesday where his saves were routine.
Photo: Chris Holloway
2. ELLIOTT HEWITT
Hewitt was restored to right back on Tuesday and then right wing back in the second half which is a role he may play from the off on Saturday.
Photo: Chris Holloway
3. JAMES PERCH
Back from his fractured skull, Perch played his first full game at centre half on Tuesday and was man of the match. This veteran star is an automatic selection now until the end of the season.
Photo: Nathan Stirk
4. OLI HAWKINS
Up front, at the back or on the bench? If Stags try to use wing backs and attack Oldham, Hawkins may find himself in the back three with Bowery up front, though Farrend Rawson has done little wrong at centre half to be dropped and must also be in contention.
Photo: Chris Holloway