Stags on their way to victory at Rochdale on Tuesday.

What team will Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough pick to face Oldham Athletic

Mansfield Town have a great chance to further stake their promotion claims with an away game at relegation-haunted Oldham Athletic on Saturday. But what side will boss Nigel Clough select?

By John Lomas
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 1:36 pm

It is a fourth away trip in a row, but Stags will be lifted by the late midweek win at Rochdale and Clough has a wealth of options. I think he will take the game to Oldham with a back three and wing backs which brought success in the second half on Tuesday. What XI would you pick?

1. NATHAN BISHOP

The Stags keeper will be hoping for as quiet a night as he had at Rochdale on Tuesday where his saves were routine.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

2. ELLIOTT HEWITT

Hewitt was restored to right back on Tuesday and then right wing back in the second half which is a role he may play from the off on Saturday.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

3. JAMES PERCH

Back from his fractured skull, Perch played his first full game at centre half on Tuesday and was man of the match. This veteran star is an automatic selection now until the end of the season.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales

4. OLI HAWKINS

Up front, at the back or on the bench? If Stags try to use wing backs and attack Oldham, Hawkins may find himself in the back three with Bowery up front, though Farrend Rawson has done little wrong at centre half to be dropped and must also be in contention.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Nigel CloughRochdaleStagsOldham
Next Page
Page 1 of 3