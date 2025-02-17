Struggling Cambridge United sack manager Garry Monk in bid to preserve League One status
The former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday manager leaves the role following just one win – against Mansfield last month– in their last 13 games.
United are currently eight points adrift of safey with 15 games of the season left.
The club's majority owner Paul Barry said in a statement:, external "We would like to thank Garry for his hard work and commitment to Cambridge United over the last 12 months.
"He really bought into the club during his time with us. We are all very disappointed that it has not worked out in the way we would all have hoped.
"In the end, the table does not lie and it is the right moment to make a change. There are 15 games remaining, and we must continue to fight together to preserve our League One status over the coming weeks."
Monk guided the U's to the safety of 18th place in League One last season and major changes to the squad were made over the summer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.