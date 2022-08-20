Stockport County boss Dave Challinor lashes his side’s defending as Mansfield hit back with quickfire double to win

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The League Two new boys had only just gone ahead on 53 minutes but Stags hit back with two goals in the next two minutes to turn the game on its head.

That left them with just one win in five after promotion and he said: “You can say we attack and defend as a team but our defending is not good enough at the minute by a long stretch. That is individual mistakes.

“People have to be accountable and take responsibility. It is part of the job.

Stockport County boss Dave Challinor.

“If you are playing near your own goal and make mistakes then there is a good chance the ball ends up in the goal. And that is happening far too often and is resulting in us losing games. It's killing us.”

Antoni Sarcevic smashed them in front from almost 30 yards and he said: “We have scored in every game and the manner of the goal we scored today is worthy of winning every game. It was an unbelievable goal. It's criminal that we haven't dealt with things.

“You can be sympathetic that their first was a bit of luck as there was a deflection and drops right into his path. But we have got to be miles better.

“That is concerning and if it doesn't change then the personnel has to change. We have 10 days to do. At the moment it's far from good enough.”

He added: “Mansfield are missing players at the moment and are a bit short from where they want to be. From what they did last year they are a benchmark, though I don't think there's a great deal in the league.

“We have won one out of give yet it's only been a one goal swing in each game.