Instant response as Mansfield Town hit back from behind to beat Stockport County

It also ensured maximum points from Stags' two home games in five days, despite a string of key injuries.

A frustrating first half saw Christy Pym make the only real save, but after Kyle Wootton had headed against the home post five minutes after the break, the game exploded into life with three goals in as many minutes.

After hitting the home post, Hartlepool went ahead with a long range screamer from Antoni Sarcevic, but Will Swan levelled within two minutes and a minute later Ollie Clarke put Mansfield's noses in front.

Mansfield Town midfielder Anthony Hartigan in action against Stockport County this afternoon. Photo by: Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Nigel Clough made two changes to the side that saw off 10-men Wimbledon 5-2 in midweek with midfielder Anthony Hartigan and lone striker Will Swan in for newly-injured duo Stephen Quinn and Rhys Oates as options in Clough's injury-hit squad shrunk even further.

For Stockport, Fraser Horsfall came into the side in place of the suspended Macauley Southam-Hales, while Mark Kitching replaces Myles Hippolyte.

Hartlepool dominated the early possession and Clarke was booked on five minutes for his late tackle on Kitching.

A nice ball down the right by Hartigan then saw Swan accelerate and cross low to cause havoc which only resulted in a corner, taken by Hartigan, that O'Toole headed over.

Maris then sent a delightful through ball that almost put McLaughlin in, Jaros just getting there first.

Stags continued to have more of the ball, but the visitors defended well and might have gone ahead with the game's first real shot as Crossdale ran through a square defence and forced Pym to beat away his finish from the right.

Soon after Crossdale tried his luck from distance but was well over.

Stags finally had sight of goal on 29 minutes as Hartigan's measured through ball put Swan into the right of the box, but he lashed his finish into the sidenetting.

Another great burst from Swan from his own half saw enough defenders recover to halt him on the edge of the box and, sending a tempting square pass to Bowery, the wing back chose not to shoot first time and the moment was gone.

Lapslie then fed McLaughlin on the left, and he cut inside before shooting straight at Jaros as Mansfield started to up the tempo.

On 39 minutes there was danger for the home side as Madden outpaced Harbottle to a ball down the right and was able to cross low to the near post where O'Toole got in a vital block on Sarcevic.

In first half stoppage time, Swan cut neatly back inside Lewis and saw his deflected shot roll to Lapslie six yards out. He swivelled and rolled it into the path of Clarke, but that shot was also blocked as the visitors held out.

Mansfield re-emerged on the front foot and McLaughlin almost got Clarke away after the home side's best move of the game so far.

But on 50 minutes Pools came close again as Madden crossed from the left and Wootton sent a glancing header against the right post.

The visitors were then ahead three minutes later as Sarcevic made the lost of space 30 yards out to pick out the top right corner with a spectacular finish.

However, Stags had the perfect reply as two minutes later Hartigan had a shot blocked and the ball ran loose eight yards out, Swan beating Horsfall it and sweeping it home.

A minute later and the roof came off the home stands as Stags swept ahead.

Swan set up Lapslie in the box, his low shot was parried to the right and somehow Clarke squeezed home the follow-up low from a tight angle.

Hartigan whistled one just over from distance as the noise levels went up around the ground, Hartlepool responding with a triple substitution.

Camps was late on Clarke on 70 minutes, earning the afternoon's second caution.

On 75 minutes Wallace headed a Sarcevic cross out as far as Camps who sent a first time shot wide of the far post.

Another exciting burst of pace from ended in Jaros taking the ball off his toe as it ran slightly away from him in the box.

With 10 minutes left, Hewitt came on for Hartigan and Bowery was pushed up front as a second striker.

Swan then did really well to win the ball from Kitching in the box and get away a shot from an impossible angle that the keeper turned away for a corner.

Five minutes were added at the end

STAGS: Pym, Bowery, O'Toole, Perch, Harbottle, McLaughlin (Gordon 89), Clarke (Hawkins 89), Hartigan (Hewitt 80), Maris (Wallace 62), Lapslie, Swan (Gale 89). SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Cooper.