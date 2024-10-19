Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Town saw their fabulous five-game winning streak abruptly halted as Stevenage edged home 1-0 at the One Call Stadium today.

It was only a second defeat of the League One season for the battling Stags and a first loss at home.

But the winning goal was worthy of deciding any game as Jake Young drilled a rocket 32nd minute free kick into the top corner.

Despite a lively start from Stags, the visitors grew into the game and were the best team in the first half, deservedly ahead at the break.

Mansfield were much improved after the break and Murphy Cooper had to make saves to deny Stephen Quinn, Lee Gregory and Keanu Baccus while several balls fizzed across the six yard box with no finish as Stevenage increasingly hung on.

Stags welcomed back top scorer Lee Gregory and defender Baily Cargil from injury with Jordan Bowery and Ben Waine, back from New Zealand international duty, dropping down to the bench.

The visitors included former Mansfield striker Jamie Reid.

Stags saw more of the ball in the early stages and had the first shot on seven minutes as a McLaughlin effort took a deflection and spun over for a corner.

But, from that, the visitors cleared and broke quickly and Pym caught a dangerous Young cross almost on the goalline.

Pym was also safely behind a Young shot from 18 yards on 14 minutes after the Stevenage man had shrugged off Williams' challenge.

Cargill saw the game's first yellow card on 24 minutes for bringing down Young as he turned him.

Pym then had his first major save to make as he beat away a powerful Smith shot on 27 minutes after a fantastic run and dribble from Reid.

On the half-hour King sent another low shot skidding at Pym which again was safely held as the visitors began to dominate the possession.

And they took the lead on 32 minutes with an unstoppable free kick finish by Young.

Williams was deemed to have fouled Reid as he shot 25 yards out, and Young stepped up to blast a magnificent finish into the top right corner.

Young had a rising shot deflect over on 44 minutes as Stevenage deservedly led at the break after a poor half from the Stags.

Blake-Tracy replaced Cargill for the second half.

Within three minutes Stags had their first shot in anger as Quinn fired goalwards from a tight angle on the left and Cooper managed to parry it away.

Soon after, Gregory went down on the turn in the box with his shirt being held, but the referee gave only a corner.

Roberts had a shot on target for Stevenage, but a block took the pace off it and it was an easy take for Pym.

The referee was giving Stags very little with the players and home crowd growing increasingly irate, skipper Reed booked for giving his views on 64 minutes.

A minute later Wildin brought down McLaughlin and he was also booked.

Gregory almost found an equaliser on 66 minutes he he got a near post touch goalwards onto a low McLaughlin free kick, but Collins was there to block.

Lewis and Baccus replaced Williams and Quinn at the game's three-quarter point.

List cane on for the visitors and quickly tested Pym on 71 minutes as a break down the middle saw him fire at goal and the keeper push away.

Good work from Baccus and Reid set up Gregory on 77 minutes only to see Wildin make a crucial block.

Cooper was there again to save from Baccus on 82 minutes as the home side continued to ask the questions.

In added time Pym blocked a Pressley shot from a tight angle and Bowery hooked away the loose ball from almost on the line.

Stags piled on the pressure but Stevenage defended well and took home the spoils in the end.

STAGS: Pym, Williams (Lewis 67), McLaughlin, Hewitt (Bowery 86), Cargill (Blake-Tracy HT), Evans (Waine 86), S. Quinn (Baccus 67), Gregory, Oshilaja, Reed, Boateng. SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Kilgour.

STEVENAGE: Cooper, Wildin, Piergianni, Roberts (Kemp 84), Smith, Freestone, Reid (White 84), Philips, Thompson (Butler 90+5), King (Pressley 84), Young (List 67). SUBS NOT USED: Ashby-Hammond, Freeman.

REFEREE: James Durkin.

ATTENDANCE: 7, 135 (216 away).