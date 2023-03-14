Stephen Quinn let us down says boss Nigel Clough after Mansfield Town veteran sees another red in defeat to rivals

The red mist descended when the officials missed a foul on Quinn and he took immediate retribution of his own with a dangerous tackle on Kieron Bowie that sparked a touchline melee.

Quinn had previously served a six game ban last season for also losing control in similar fashion.

“It was a red card but it was also a blatant foul on him two second before it. I have no problems with the red card, only the foul before it,” said Clough.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough.

“Their lad had caught him and the fourth official was only 10-15 yards away.

“But, obviously the tackle after that, he should know better and he has let us down.

“Unfortunately that's the way he is at times and he realises that now. He will now miss the next three games which is a big blow.”

Injury-hit Stags also saw Stephen McLaughlin limp off 18 minutes after coming an as a second half sub following six weeks out injured.

“We had nine players who were unavailable to start the game tonight and losing Quinny and then Stephen McLaughlin picking up another knock when he came on – they are the two biggest blows tonight as well as the result.

“It was about gradually easing him and Oatesy (Rhys Oates) back in.

“The ball came back out to him from a cross that had been cleared and their lad has caught him right on the sore spot on his ankle again. We will have to see how he is and we need to get Elliott Hewitt available for Saturday.”

Mansfield did have chances but in the end were beaten by a 28th minute Sam Hoskins penalty kick after Keiran Wallace had lost the ball to spark a home attack that ended with a foul by Christy Pym with Wallace then quickly withdrawn from the game.

“It was frustrating. I don't think we played particularly badly at times and we had five or six situations where we could have got a goal, even with 10 men,” said Clough.

“Then we gave the ball away in the middle and gave away a penalty.

“I thought Keiran Wallace was very unlucky to be booked after only three minutes as he played the ball. I think that set the tone for the decisions on the night.

“But he was on a yellow card and after he gave the ball away we had to make the change.

“One more tackle and he would have been sent off – and we're down to the bare bones as it is.”

On 35 minutes Stags skipper Ollie Clarke was one-on-one with the keeper and there was a collision between the pair after Clarke had dinked the ball past him.

The referee said no penalty but Clough is adamant it should have been given.

“The referee said to me that it was normal contact but I don't understand what that phrase means,” said Clough.

“Once Ollie Clarke has dinked it over the goalkeeper, whether he is shooting or trying to go round him, there is no such thing as normal contact.

