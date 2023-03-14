Stephen Quinn sees red as Mansfield Town lose at promotion rivals Northampton Town
Mansfield Town suffered a night to forget as they lost 1-0 at promotion rivals Northampton Town while Stephen Quinn was shown a straight red card midway through the second half tonight.
Stags also saw Stephen McLaughlin come on as a sub after six weeks out injured only to limp back off within 18 minutes on a miserable evening at Sixfields.
The Stags were bidding for a fourth straight away win, which would have fired them three points clear of the chasing pack.
But Sam Hoskins’ first-half penalty separated the two sides in a scrappy encounter and closed the gap on third-placed Carlisle.
Stags remain in eighth, a point off Salford, who occupy the final play-off spot.
Boss Nigel Clough had made two changes as shot-stopper Christy Pym and Danny Johnson replaced Scott Flinders and Callum Johnson.
The Stags started brightly and had the first chance as Jordan Bowery met Lucas Akins’ cross but nodded wide.
Moments later Akins had a opportunity to open the scoring himself as he headed wide of the mark.
Johnson was the next Stags’ player to go close to breaking the deadlock as he fired just wide of the mark from outside the box after Ollie Clarke did well to knock the ball into his path.
However, Pym gifted the hosts a penalty on 28 minutes when he brought down Louis Appere as he attempted the round the keeper – a counter-attack started when Keiran Wallace lost the ball in the middle of the park.
Hoskins blasted home his 19th goal of the campaign, despite Pym almost making amends by guessing the right way.
With Wallace already booked before his error, Clough quickly substituted him and sent on Hiram Boateng.
Stags had two chances to level. One-on-one with the keeper, Clarke dinked an effort wide on 35 minutes before Johnson’s deflected header was easily saved by Lee Burge to end the half.
After the break, Alfie Kilgour did well to stop Hoskins doubling the hosts’ lead before Clough made a double change, sending on McLaughlin and Rhys Oates, who were both said to be making progress on returns from injury but not yet 100 per cent.
Then Mansfield were left with a mountain to climb when Quinn saw red for a late challenge on Kieron Bowie.
Quinn had just been fouled by Bowie and, with the decision not given, the red mist descended for the Irishman as he jumped into a dangerous tackle on the touchline that saw players from both sides pile into a melee.
Oates did force Burge into a good save as Stags threatened to level on 74 minutes after robbing Dyche.
But the Cobblers held on for a vital three points in their promotion bid and Pym did well to keep out Bowie's late effort before D'Magio Wright-Phillips fired into the side netting in stoppage time as Northampton moved to within a point of the top three automatic places.
NORTHAMPTON: Burge, Sherring, Guthrie, Dyche, Lintott, Leonard, Sowerby (Wright-Phillips, 83), Hondermarck, Haynes (Yengi, 77), Hoskins, Appere (Bowie, 59). SUBS NOT USED: King, Wyatt, Abimbola, Osew.
STAGS: Pym, Harbottle, Kilgour, Perch, Akins, Clarke, Quinn, Wallace (Boateng, 28), Bowery, Keillor-Dunn (McLaughlin, 64; Law, 83), D Johnson (Oates, 64). SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Anderson, Gale.
REFEREE: Geoff Eltringham
ATTENDANCE: 6,301 (1,089 away).