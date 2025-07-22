Stags to host open day this Sunday

An open day will take place at the One Call Stadium this Sunday.

Mansfield Town fans will have the chance to meet Nigel Clough’s first team squad at this year's Open Day on Sunday 27 July, which will also see the launch of the 2025/26 home shirt in the new club store at One Call Stadium.

Supporters can meet the players between *12.30pm and 2.30pm, in a day which is FREE entry for all and gives fans an opportunity to have photos with their favourite players in the 1861 Suite. Fans can also have a look around the dressing room from 10.30am to 1.30pm and should enter via the emergency gate in between the Quarry Lane Stand and the Ian Greaves Stand (next to the old matchday ticket office). The brand-new club store, located opposite the ticket office at the rear of the Quarry Lane Stand, will be open for the first time from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

A range of new merchandise, as well as the club’s new home shirt, will be available to purchase for the first time.

There will also be a variety of children's rides and activities to enjoy around One Call Stadium as well as a barbeque opposite the Fan Zone (near the entrance to the Radford Foundation Marquee).

Supporters should note that Sandy’s Bar & Kitchen will open from 10.30am, serving roast pork & beef cobs with roast potatoes and stuffing balls, along with ice cream sundaes. The Fan Zone bar, outside Sandy’s Bar & Kitchen, will be open from 11.30am. Please note that the Radford Foundation Marquee will be closed throughout the day due to a pre-booked commercial event.

Fans are advised to arrive early to meet the players as long queues are expected.