Mansfield Town move into automatic promotion places after beating Exeter City

Mansfield celebrate Farrend Rawson's goal.

Farrend Rawson and Matty Longstaff bagged the goals as Stags extended their unbeaten run to 14 matches.

But they had keeper Nathan Bishop to thank after a brilliant double save kept them ahead when leading 1-0.

Matt Jay pulled a goal back in stoppage time after Bishop failed to deal with a cross.

Matty Longstaff tries his luck from distance.

Although Stags will drop out of the top three by 5pm Saturday it was another impressive display which will add further belief that Mansfield will occupy an automatic promotion spot at the final whistle on matchday 46.

Exeter had occupied fourth spot and entertained hopes of a top three spot ahead of the game.

But they were unable to live with Mansfield’s tempo and energy levels as Stags continued to show they have nothing to fear from their promotion rivals.

Mansfield were blacked by a bumber crowd of over 6,700 with it being the largest home support of the season.

It was Mansfield’s 10th home win in a row – breaking a club record which has stood since 1949.

Stags went into the game with one change to the starting line-up, with Jordan Bowery coming in at the expense of George Maris.

Matty Longstaff fired straight at Cam Dawson on 15 minutes with the first shot of the game.

Nathan Bishop pulled off a good reaction save to deny Kieran Phillips a minute later.

Josh Coley failed to find the target for the Grecians as the game began to open up.

Ryan Stirk fluffed a first-time volley after Dawson failed to clear his lines.

A minute's applause rang out around the stadium on 30 minutes as both sets of players and fans showed their solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Stags hit the front on 34 minutes when Farrend Rawson poked home from close range after Exeter failed to deal with Longstaff’s cross.

Bishop tipped away a dangerous dipping shop by Jake Caprice two minutes before half-time.

Caprice failed to get any power behind another attempt on 54 minutes, before Coley fired wide.

Bishop produced a stunning low reflex save from Coley before saving the rebound with his feet just before the hour mark.

Longstaff wrapped up the win with a cool finish from Stephen McLaughlin’s cross on 67 minutes.

Longstaff drilled another effort just wide on 76 minutes as Mansfield began to enjoy themselves in the closing stages.

Mansfield Town: Bishop, Akins, Rawson, Hewitt, McLaughlin, Longstaff (Lapslie 79) Stirk, Quinn (Wallace 83), Bowery, Oates (Perch 90), Murphy.

Subs: Clarke, Maris, Johnson, Wallace, Stech.

Exeter City: Dawson, Sweeney, Stubbs, Grounds (Sparkes 74), Key, Collins, Dieng, Caprice, Coley, Jay, Phillips (Nombe 63).

Subs: Atangana, Taylor, Zanzala, Hartridge, Brown.

Ref: Ollie Yates