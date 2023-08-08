News you can trust since 1952
Someone is in for a hiding on this form says happy Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough believes someone could be for a hiding after tonight's sparkling showing in the 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Grimsby Town.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 8th Aug 2023, 22:31 BST- 2 min read

Stags' display had the Mariners chasing shadows and they should have won by more.

“I think you can see already that someone is going to cop for one sometime during the season,” said Clough.

“If we do put in a reasonable percentage of the chances and crosses then we will get four or five on occasions.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough post match interview following the Carabao Cup match against Grimsby Town FC at the One Call Stadium, 08 Aug 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaMansfield Town manager Nigel Clough post match interview following the Carabao Cup match against Grimsby Town FC at the One Call Stadium, 08 Aug 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough post match interview following the Carabao Cup match against Grimsby Town FC at the One Call Stadium, 08 Aug 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
“I thought some of the football tonight was from a higher level.

“It should have been the same on Saturday but we got a clean sheet tonight. And like Saturday we should have scored more goals tonight.

“Some of our play from start to finish was excellent.

“You get to that point where you think you should be two or three up and get to half time only 1-0 up. But we are going to have to deal with situations like that when we miss a few chances. We did tonight very calmly.

“We just want to put a few more away.

“But you look at the pattern and foundation of what we're trying to do, it was there again tonight.

“The lads have set the standard in the first two performances and it should have been three points at Crewe.

“But we got a point and are through in the cup so let's keep it going on Saturday.”

He added: “The front three have all got a goal now which is good for their confidence.

“Louis Reed got man of the match and I thought he was head and shoulders the best player on the pitch tonight.

“When you think we missed out by one goal and he was out for three months then there is your one goal and lots, lots more.”

James Gale and George Williams missed out nursing slight thigh strains but Will Swan is expected back in training later this week.

